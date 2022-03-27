2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: State Finals Scores

With the 2021-22 season over it is time to look to the future, and if Purdue can add Xavier Booker to the fold in the 2023 class, it will add yet another state champion to the roster. Booker helped lead Cathedral to its second state championship, and first in Class 4A, on an exciting day of basketball at Gainbridge Fieldhouse yesterday.

Class A

North Daviess 48, Lafayette Central Catholic 46 (2OT)

For the first time since 2009 we had a state championship game double overtime, and it resulted in North Daviess winning its first ever state title in any sport. Clark Barrett was fouled attempting a three-pointer as time expired in the second overtime for Central Catholic. He hit the first shot, but missed the second and that clinched the title for the Cougars. Central Catholic trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie it with just over a minute to go. North Daviess scored the first four points of the second overtime and never looked back.

Devin Collins led the winners with 15 points and Jaylen Mullen added 13 points for North Daviess. Barrett and Clark Obermiller led Central Catholic with 13 points each. Obermiller was awards the Ray Craft Mental Attitude Award.

Class 2A

Providence 62, Central Noble 49

Providence held Central Noble sharpshooter Connor Essegian to 18 point, 10 of which came in the final 10 minutes as they rolled to a big win and their first state title. The Wisconsin-recruit came in averaging 26.8 per-game and leaves Central Noble as the 10th-leading scorer in state history. Providence jumped out to an impressive 25-9 lead after a quarter and led 31-20 at halftime. Casey Kaelin led them with 21 points and set the tone early with nine coming in the first quarter.

Cade Carver made it a sweep for Providence as he won the Trester Mental Attitude Award. Providence led by as much as 21 in the fourth quarter.

Class 3A

Beech Grove 53, Mishawaka Marian 43

Anthony Ball had 17 points and 20 rebounds as Beech Grove came away with its first boys state title. Cameron Brown had 13 and Jeremiah Tate had 12 for the Hornets. Beech Grove dominated the glass 37-23 to overcome a cold shooting night and come back from an eight point second quarter deficit. Tate was also strong defensively with nine steals.

Richard Brooks won the Trester Award for Marian, and he led the team with 13 points. Tate’s nine steals were a state record in any state championship game.

Class 4A

Cathedral 65, Chesterton 31

The Class 4A game was all Cathedral as they rolled previously undefeated Chesterton. Purdue target Xavier Booker had a big game with 13 points, 9 rebounds, and four blocks for Cathedral as they won going away. Jaron Tibbs was their leading scorer with 15 points. Cathedral was dominant the entire game with a whopping 14 blocked shots and lead 22-7 early on. Head coach Jason Delaney also established a new record as he is the first coach in state history to win a state championship at three difference schools, winning a Class A title at Waldron in 2004 and a Class 4A title at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech in 2014.

The 34 points was the largest margin of victory in Class 4A title game history. Chesterton’s Chris Mullen won the Trester Award.