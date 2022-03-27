Purdue Diver Tyler Downs Wins NCAA 10-Meter Championship

Some good news on the NCAA front for Purdue sports. The strong diving tradition led by Adam Soldati has produced yet another national champion. Freshman Tyler Downs, who competed in last summer's Olympics before coming to Purdue, ripped off an 85 in his final dive to win the NCAA 10-meter platform competition last night.

Downs is the 5th individual national champion from Purdue since 2009, and he is the second consecutive champion in the event after Brandon Loschiavo won last year. He joins David Boudia (6 from 2009-11), Steele Johnson (5 from 2015-18), Casey Matthews (2013) and Brandon Loschiavo (2021). That quintet has teamed up for 14 total NCAA titles under head diving coach Adam Soldati.