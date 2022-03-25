NCAA Tournament 2022: Updates and Purdue’s Championship Odds

Well, the 2022 NCAA Tournament certainly hasn’t been a boring one.



As we wake up the morning of Friday, March 25th, Purdue is preparing to play St. Peters in Philadelphia in the Sweet Sixteen.



With the #1 overall seed, Gonzaga Bulldogs, losing to Arkansas last night 74-68, the betting futures has certainly taken notice of Purdue’s path to the NCAA championship.



Purdue is now tied with the fourth best odds to win the NCAA title at +600 along Villanova. Purdue wouldn’t play Villanova until the Championship game if it came to that. Purdue beat Villanova as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic early in the season.



Gonzaga wasn’t to be the only #1 seed falling though, as Houston pulled off a major upset of the #1 seed Arizona Wildcats.



#2 seed Villanova was able to handle the only other Big Ten team left in the tournament, Michigan, in a 65-55 contest that put an end to Wolverines turn around season under Coach Juwan Howard.



As for who the East bracket will be playing in the Final Four, it won’t be #3 seeded Texas Tech, as Duke was able to come back late with some furious offense and surprising defense, taking down the Red Raiders 78-73.



That leaves just four games left in the Sweet Sixteen.



Purdue vs. St. Peters will be kicking things off at 7:09 on CBS followed by Providence against Kansas at 7:29.



The late games will be North Carolina vs. UCLA, the winner will take on the winner of the Purdue game, and Iowa State versus Miami(Fl.).