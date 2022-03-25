 clock menu more-arrow no yes

St. Peter’s vs. Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Purdue is two steps from the Final Four.

Just 80 minutes to go.

We have been looking forward to this weekend since last season ended, and it is finally here. Purdue is just two steps from ending 42 years of misery, and the first of those two steps comes tonight at against 15th seed St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16. Yes, St. Peter’s is a good team. You don’t make it this far without being a good team. Still, it is rare to see a 15 seed this far into the tournament. It is only the third time it has happened. In 2013 Florida Gulf Coast lost to Florida 62-50. Just last season Oral Roberts lost to Arkansas 72-70 on a basket with 3 seconds left.

Purdue is favored, and rightfully so, but we have learned that nothing is easy or given int his tournament. If they are good enough to beat Kentucky they re good enough to beat Purdue.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

St. Peter's Peacocks Record: 21-11, 14-6 MAAC
From: Jersey City, NJ
Game Location: Philadelphia, PA
Venue: Wells Fargo Center (19,500)
Odds: Purdue by 12.5
Date & Time: Friday, March 25, 2022, 7:09pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: CBS
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 101
NET 124
Blog Representation: None
2020-21 Record 14-11, 10-8
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 4th appearance. This is the first season they have won a game. 2017 CIT Champions
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 1-0
Last Purdue win: 65-43 in Chicago, IL on 3/18/2011 (NCAA Tournament First Round)
Last St. Peter's win: None
Coach: Shaheen holloway (63-55 in 4th year at St. Peter's)

