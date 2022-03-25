St. Peter’s vs. Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Just 80 minutes to go.

We have been looking forward to this weekend since last season ended, and it is finally here. Purdue is just two steps from ending 42 years of misery, and the first of those two steps comes tonight at against 15th seed St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16. Yes, St. Peter’s is a good team. You don’t make it this far without being a good team. Still, it is rare to see a 15 seed this far into the tournament. It is only the third time it has happened. In 2013 Florida Gulf Coast lost to Florida 62-50. Just last season Oral Roberts lost to Arkansas 72-70 on a basket with 3 seconds left.

Purdue is favored, and rightfully so, but we have learned that nothing is easy or given int his tournament. If they are good enough to beat Kentucky they re good enough to beat Purdue.