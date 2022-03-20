2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue-St. Peter’s Tipoff Time

How is everyone feeling?

After a roller coast of a game Purdue vanquished its Texas and Chris Beard demons and is on to the Sweet 16! Up next is the Cinderella of the tournament, the St. Peter’s Peacocks. Purdue played St. Peter’s in the 2011 tournament and won in a rout, but this year will be much, much different. The Peacocks pulled off a massive first round upset in beating Kentucky in overtime, then ended the nation’s longest winning streak by beating Murray State in round 2.

This is a team to respect.

No 15 seed has ever gone beyond the round of 16, but Oral Roberts came damn close last year, losing by 2. Nothing is ever easy in this tournament, and you can expect a battle. It will be an early one, too, as Purdue is slated to play in the first game in Philadelphia Friday night according to the released TV schedule:

Sweet 16 Schedule

Thursday

709 (CBS): Arkansas-Gonzaga

729 (TBS): Michigan-Villanova

G2 (CBS): Texas Tech-Duke

G2 (TBS): Houston-TCU/Arizona

Friday

709 (CBS): Saint Peter's-Texas/Purdue

729 (TBS): Providence-Kansas

G2 (CBS): North Carolina-UCLA

G2 (TBS): Iowa St.-Miami — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 21, 2022

That tweet was released with about 10 minutes to go in the Purdue game, thus the Texas/Purdue and TCU/Arizona.

So we have a CBS date with Cinderella.