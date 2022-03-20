Texas vs. Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Here we go.

The Sweet 16 is there for the taking. Once there, Purdue has a 15 seed waiting, something that simply does not happen every year. The 1 seed in our region is already back home. The No. 2 seed is already home. We are the highest seed left, and one of the other teams in the region is one that we have already beaten by double digits.

It never breaks this way for us.

Of course, the boogeyman of Chris Beard is standing in the way. He has a pair of NCAA wins over us with Little Rock and Texas Tech in the last 6 years. Texas itself has eliminated Purdue in 1990 and 2003, both in the second round.

The opportunity is there though. Win this game, and we’re 80 minutes from New Orleans, which has been the goal all along. I know we are all nervous, but we can get through this together.