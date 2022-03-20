 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas vs. Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

The Sweet 16 is on the line.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Milwaukee- Yale vs Purdue Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go.

The Sweet 16 is there for the taking. Once there, Purdue has a 15 seed waiting, something that simply does not happen every year. The 1 seed in our region is already back home. The No. 2 seed is already home. We are the highest seed left, and one of the other teams in the region is one that we have already beaten by double digits.

It never breaks this way for us.

Of course, the boogeyman of Chris Beard is standing in the way. He has a pair of NCAA wins over us with Little Rock and Texas Tech in the last 6 years. Texas itself has eliminated Purdue in 1990 and 2003, both in the second round.

The opportunity is there though. Win this game, and we’re 80 minutes from New Orleans, which has been the goal all along. I know we are all nervous, but we can get through this together.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Texas Longhorns Record: 22-11, 10-8 Big 12
From: Austin, TX
Game Location: Milwaukee, WI
Venue: Fiserv Forum (17,341)
Odds: Purdue by 3.5
Date & Time: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 8:40pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: TNT
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 15
NET 16
Blog Representation: Burnt Orange Nation
2020-21 Record 19-8, 11-6 Big 12
Postseason Result: Lost to Abilene Christian 53-52 in NCAA First Round
NCAA Tournament History: 33rd appearance. 3 Final Fours
Series With Purdue: Texas leads 4-1
Last Purdue win: 58-54 on 3/12/1999 in Boston, MA (NCAA First Round)
Last Texas win: 70-66 on 11/9/2019 at Purdue
Coach: Chris Beard (22-11 in first year at Texas, 230-96 overall)

