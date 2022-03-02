2022 Indiana High School basketball State Tournament

It’s March, sot hat means it is Indiana high school basketball state tournament time. Every year I track the tournament here because I know many of you have roots within Indiana. While it is not the glorious one class winner-take-all affair we had now 25 years ago, it is still a celebrated event around the state. As always, we have our eyes on a few future Purdue players as well:

Fletcher Loyer - Loyer is playing for Homestead, the No. 4 ranked team in Class 4A, the state’s largest class. They were 19-5 in the regular season.

Braden Smith - Smith plays for Westfield, a team that was 18-6 in the regular season and is also playing in Class 4A. They already scored a massive upset of No. 2 Fishers in the opening round.

Myles Colvin - Colvin is just a junior playing for Heritage Christian, a team that was 10-11 in the regular season and they play in Class 2A.