2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Wednesday Sectional Scores

Tonight was not quite as busy of a night around the state, but several sectionals with more than six teams had another round of first round games. This completes the first round, as after tonight only 256 teams, four at each of 64 sites, will be left.

Here are the results from around the state tonight:

CLASS 4A

Lake Central

Hammond Central 70 Highland 47

Munster 77 Gary West 44

Portage

Merrillville 45 Valparaiso 37

Chesterton 67 Lowell 16

Greenfield-Central

Mount Vernon (Fortville) 86 Pendleton Heights 74

Anderson 64 Greenfield-Central 39

North Central (Indianapolis)

Indianapolis Cathedral 76 North Central (Indianapolis) 68

Indianapolis Tech 80 Lawrence Central 57

CLASS 3A

Maconaquah

Maconaquah 60 Twin Lakes 33

Peru 47 Western 35

Garrett

Woodlan 65 Fort Wayne Dwenger 63 OT

Fort Wayne Concordia 42 Garrett 40

Frankfort

Danville 64 Greencastle 42

Frankfort 78 Monrovia 49

Edgewood

Northview 65 West Vigo 35

Owen Valley 66 Brown County 28

Connersville

Greensburg 39 Connersville 36

Franklin County 33 Batesville 25

Salem

Silver Creek 76 Salem 35

Scottsburg 81 Madison 48

CLASS 2A

Whiting

Andrean 45 Illiana Christian 43 OT

Lake Station Bowman Academy 8:30 pm

North Judson

North Judson 74 South Bend Career 38

South Central (Union Mills) 67 LaVille 50

Westview

Fairfield 53 Bremen 42

Eastside 42 Westview 32

Bluffton

Adams Central 66 Wabash 51

Fort Wayne Canterbury 59 Bluffton 42

Alexandria

Wapahani 49 Frankton 43

Monroe Central 63 Elwood 26

Hagerstown

Eastern Hancock 92 Union County 43

Cambridge City Lincoln 53 Centerville 33

South Putnam

Southmont 67 Riverton Parke 23

North Putnam 71 Cascade 57

CLASS 1A

Kouts

Gary 21st Century 97 Hammond Science & Tech 39

Washington Twp. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 8:30 pm

Triton

Triton 51 Trinity Greenlawn 34

Culver 37 Oregon-Davis 28

White River Valley

White River Valley 42 Clay City 40

North Central (Farmersburg) 73 Bloomington Lighthouse 37

Bethesda Christian

Indianapolis Metropolitan 66 Indianapolis Riverside 56

Indiana Math & Science 67 Indianapolis International 35

Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Hauser 56 Morristown 45

Oldenburg Academy 56 Southwestern (Shelbyville) 46