2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Wednesday Sectional Scores

Tonight was not quite as busy of a night around the state, but several sectionals with more than six teams had another round of first round games. This completes the first round, as after tonight only 256 teams, four at each of 64 sites, will be left.
Here are the results from around the state tonight:
CLASS 4A
Lake Central
Hammond Central 70 Highland 47
Munster 77 Gary West 44
Portage
Merrillville 45 Valparaiso 37
Chesterton 67 Lowell 16
Greenfield-Central
Mount Vernon (Fortville) 86 Pendleton Heights 74
Anderson 64 Greenfield-Central 39
North Central (Indianapolis)
Indianapolis Cathedral 76 North Central (Indianapolis) 68
Indianapolis Tech 80 Lawrence Central 57
CLASS 3A
Maconaquah
Maconaquah 60 Twin Lakes 33
Peru 47 Western 35
Garrett
Woodlan 65 Fort Wayne Dwenger 63 OT
Fort Wayne Concordia 42 Garrett 40
Frankfort
Danville 64 Greencastle 42
Frankfort 78 Monrovia 49
Edgewood
Northview 65 West Vigo 35
Owen Valley 66 Brown County 28
Connersville
Greensburg 39 Connersville 36
Franklin County 33 Batesville 25
Salem
Silver Creek 76 Salem 35
Scottsburg 81 Madison 48
CLASS 2A
Whiting
Andrean 45 Illiana Christian 43 OT
Lake Station Bowman Academy 8:30 pm
North Judson
North Judson 74 South Bend Career 38
South Central (Union Mills) 67 LaVille 50
Westview
Fairfield 53 Bremen 42
Eastside 42 Westview 32
Bluffton
Adams Central 66 Wabash 51
Fort Wayne Canterbury 59 Bluffton 42
Alexandria
Wapahani 49 Frankton 43
Monroe Central 63 Elwood 26
Hagerstown
Eastern Hancock 92 Union County 43
Cambridge City Lincoln 53 Centerville 33
South Putnam
Southmont 67 Riverton Parke 23
North Putnam 71 Cascade 57
CLASS 1A
Kouts
Gary 21st Century 97 Hammond Science & Tech 39
Washington Twp. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 8:30 pm
Triton
Triton 51 Trinity Greenlawn 34
Culver 37 Oregon-Davis 28
White River Valley
White River Valley 42 Clay City 40
North Central (Farmersburg) 73 Bloomington Lighthouse 37
Bethesda Christian
Indianapolis Metropolitan 66 Indianapolis Riverside 56
Indiana Math & Science 67 Indianapolis International 35
Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Hauser 56 Morristown 45
Oldenburg Academy 56 Southwestern (Shelbyville) 46
Loading comments...