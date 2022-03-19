NCAA Tournament 2022: East Region Update

Half the round of 32 is finished, but three quarters of the East Region has been decided. It was a Saturday where another double-digit seed advanced, and the top seed in the bracket, #1 Baylor, was knocked out by a #8 North Carolina team that was up as much as 24 points before going to overtime with last year’s National Champs.



The only game left is the #3 seed Purdue Boilermakers vs. #6 seeded Texas Longhorns which Draftkings has as a -3.5 game for the lowest remaining seed in the bracket.



Of course if you’ve been near any kind of screen, you’re likely to have seen what is this year’s Cinderella Story of 2022 - the #15 seed St. Peter’s Peakcocks.



St. Peter who shocked the sports world by defeating #2 Kentucky on Thursday in overtime, continued their bracket busting by defeating #7 Murray State, 70-60.



Most the drama of the day in the East region came with Baylor’s furious comeback in the second half after going down by more than 20 points. They were able to push the game to over time, but North Carolina responded in overtime and knocked off the top seed 93-86.



The closest game seed wise might have been the most decided of games early on, with #4 seed UCLA handling #5 St. Mary’s, 72-56.



That sets up the top portion of the East Sweet Sixteen as a match up between two of the most storied franchises in all of college sports, UCLA vs. North Carolina. The two schools have combined to win 18 National Championships. UCLA made it to last season’s Final Four.

That leaves the final match up in the East as #15 St. Peters versus the winner of Purdue and Texas.