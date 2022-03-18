Yale vs. Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

We’ve been waiting for it since the moment Purdue lost in overtime to North Texas last year, and now it is here. The goal was always a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, and it starts this afternoon against the Yale Bulldogs in Milwaukee. There should be a pretty partisan Purdue crowd, as Milwaukee is not that far from West Lafayette and you have the large alumni base in Chicago.

We have you covered here too. Casey is in the arena in Milwaukee. The rest of us are watching around the country on this wonderful Friday afternoon. It’s been three years since Purdue won an NCAA Tournament game thanks to COVID, a miracle shot, and last year’s overtime loss in Indianapolis. Today that streak should end, as Purdue is a big favorite with good reason. Let’s take care of business and move on to the next round, where things get much tougher.