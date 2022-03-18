 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yale vs. Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

Let’s Go.

By Travis Miller
We’ve been waiting for it since the moment Purdue lost in overtime to North Texas last year, and now it is here. The goal was always a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, and it starts this afternoon against the Yale Bulldogs in Milwaukee. There should be a pretty partisan Purdue crowd, as Milwaukee is not that far from West Lafayette and you have the large alumni base in Chicago.

We have you covered here too. Casey is in the arena in Milwaukee. The rest of us are watching around the country on this wonderful Friday afternoon. It’s been three years since Purdue won an NCAA Tournament game thanks to COVID, a miracle shot, and last year’s overtime loss in Indianapolis. Today that streak should end, as Purdue is a big favorite with good reason. Let’s take care of business and move on to the next round, where things get much tougher.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Yale Bulldogs Record: 19-11, 11-3 Ivy League
From: New Haven, CT
Game Location: Milwaukee, WI
Venue: Fiserv Forum (17,341)
Odds: Purdue by 16
Date & Time: Friday, March 18, 2022, 2:00pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: TBS
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 147
NET 142
Blog Representation: Yale Daily News
2020-21 Record Did Not Play
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 6th appearance. Only win was over Baylor in 2016
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 2-0
Last Purdue win: 76-66 on 12/27/1962 at Purdue
Last Yale win: None
Coach: James Jones (352-291 in 21st year at Yale.)

