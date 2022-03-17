Join the Hammer and Rails Bracket Challenge!

Yes we are late, but I mean only nerds show up on time, right? If a party starts at 8:00 you don’t show up at 8:00 you show up around 9:00 or maybe 8:30, really it depends on the type of party. So without further ado, here’s the official invite for the H&R Bracket challenge. It’s through CBS so if you’ve already created a bracket there it should be easy to jump into our pool.

With just 3 hours left to go, and really just about 9 hours since the true bracket was completed, you’ve got plenty of time to fill this puppy out and compete against your fellow H&R readers as well as yours truly and some of the other writers.

Don’t you want to feel superior to everyone around you? Don’t you want to rub it in someone’s face in the comments (in a civilized way)? Well, now is your chance. You can have bragging rights over the rest of the comment section as you lord over us all with you superior picks. If you’re looking for someone to emulate don’t follow mine, I never do well at these things. Regardless, take the leap and get in there!