Purdue Basketball Recruiting: Transfer Market Heating Up

It is pretty evident, the 2022-2023 Purdue Basketball Team will have some serious holes at guard, in particular Point Guard.

Jaden Ivey is set to be a lottery pick, Eric Hunter Jr has stated he is moving on and we also graduate Sasha.

That leaves Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson and Ethan Morton with guard experience. None, are true point guards.

This weekend, Princeton Guard and former Boilermaker Prospect, Jaelin Llewellyn hit the transfer market.

He was First Team all Ivy this past season and is a hot commodity, with already over 20 teams reaching out to him about his transfer.

As part of the 2018 class, Coach Painter wanted him bad, he was a top target for the staff. As a top 100 recruit and a top point guard in the nation, many others were as well. He chose Princeton, surprising many. He has played great there too. Also, I am assuming he is on track to graduate with an IVY School degree - which is hard to beat.

Purdue was one of his earliest offers in High School. I am unsure if that will carry any weight in his decision, but maybe this will.

The Starting Point Guard at a B1G school - one that has sent Carsen Edwards to the NBA and Jaden Ivey will go this year. We can give him the keys and make those NBA Dreams become a reality.

He will be immediately eligible. This past season for Princeton he averaged 15 points per game, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

I think we can all agree, he would look great in the Old Gold and Black in 2022-2023.