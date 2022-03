2022 NCAA Tournament: Day 1 Open Thread & How to Watch

It is the best sports day of the year! Let’s enjoy it together. Three quarters of Purdue’s region will play today, meaning they all get an extra rest day before the Sweet 16.

12:15 p.m. (11) Michigan vs. (6) Colorado St. CBS March Madness Live

12:40 p.m. (13) South Dakota St. vs. (4) Providence truTV March Madness Live

1:45 p.m. (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise St. TNT March Madness Live

2:00 p.m. (16) Norfolk St. vs. (1) Baylor TBS March Madness Live - PURDUE’S REGION!

2:45 p.m. (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee CBS March Madness Live

3:10 p.m. (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa truTV March Madness Live

4:15 p.m. (16) Georgia St. vs. (1) Gonzaga TNT March Madness Live

4:30 p.m. (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina TBS March Madness Live - PURDUE’S REGION!

6:50 p.m. (12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) UConn TNT March Madness Live

7:10 p.m. (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (2) Kentucky CBS March Madness Live - PURDUE’S REGION!

7:20 p.m. (12) Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary’s TBS March Madness Live - PURDUE’S REGION!

7:27 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego St. truTV March Madness Live

9:20 p.m. (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas TNT March Madness Live

9:40 p.m. (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray St. CBS March Madness Live - PURDUE’S REGION!

9:50 p.m. (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA TBS March Madness Live - PURDUE’S REGION!

9:57 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Kansas truTV March Madness Live