Hammer and Rails Podcast - NCAA First Round Preview

Whelp folks, this is it. This is March Madness. This is what we built this podcast for. We love covering impactful games. We love looking at win or go home games. The Big Ten Tournament was win or go home of course but not like this. Purdue heads to Milwaukee for their first round game against the Yale Yalees, checks notes, nope it’s actually the Bulldogs. How unoriginal.

Casey has done his research and knows a bit about Yale after watching them play in the Ivy League tourney. Casey and I had the opportunity to talk to some Ivy League folks on a different podcast just before recording this one so we received a little insight from behind enemy lines.

We also discuss how each of us will be watching the game. Casey in person. I’ll be watching at home with multiple screens set up and a half day of work. I hope you’re able to take the time off and watch every game because this is the best time of the year.

