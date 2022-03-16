Zach Edey Named Honorable Mention AP All-American

In addition to Jaden Ivey being named to the second team by the AP Purdue center Zach Edey has been named an Honorable Mention All-American. Much like Ivey I don’t think this will be the last award we see for Edey in his Purdue career.

Breakout season.



: Honorable Mention (AP) pic.twitter.com/AHTwbOV8oW — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 15, 2022

Edey has had a fantastic year following a summer in which he played for Team Canada in the FIBA U-19 Tournament. Edey has become the starting center for Purdue and has generally outplayed entrenched starter Trevion Williams. That came as a surprise to most of us. Edey has excelled this year around the basket, shooting 65.5% and grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game.

Despite averaging just 19 minutes per game Edey still managed to average that 7.8 rebounds per game as well as 14.6 points per game. While Ivey has certainly been the star of the team Edey has certainly been the most surprising. We knew coming into this season that Edey would have an incredible year but I think his improvement from last season cannot be overstated.

Edey and the rest of the Boilermakers are preparing for Yale on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. Edey should have the opportunity to feast as he goes up against a Yale squad whose biggest player is 6’8. A big game from Edey would mean a big game for Purdue. He’s become such a consequential piece of this team that we cannot wait to see what else he does as the season progresses.