Jaden Ivey Named Second Team AP All-American

As the regular season comes to a close more and more groups are releasing their All-American teams. Today the AP released theirs and there is one name that you might find familiar.

AP All-American Second-Team, per release:



Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 15, 2022

Ivey finished the regular season averaging 17.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and 3.2 rebounds per game. Ivey of course is known for his explosiveness, acrobatics, and ability to get to the rim no matter the defense. He’s split defenders and made defenders wonder where he came from all year. He’s vastly improved his three point shooting this year and again hit a game winning shot against Ohio State. Ivey has truly grown into a great player at Purdue.

This is a huge honor for the sophomore from Purdue who very likely has played his final regular season game as a Boilermaker as he’s likely off to the NBA Draft.

Ivey now has the chance to show that he’s one of the best players in the country. Legacies are made in March and up to this point in his career Ivey has only been able to play one NCAA Tournament game. This Friday he gets his second and will hopefully earn a chance at his 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th March games. Guard play is so important in March and Jaden Ivey is Purdue’s best guard. It’s unfair to say this but it seems likely that this March Purdue will go as far as Jaden Ivey can take them. Congrats on this award young man. Let’s go get some more.