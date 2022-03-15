Purdue Spring Football Offense

Spring Football is always a weird period of time.

Some players cannot be there due to class implications.

Some are recovering from off-season injuries.

Some transfers and freshmen are not yet there.

But, in the end, we all get a great peak at some depth position guys, new guys that enrolled early, and a lot of players that redshirted last season.

Here is my offensive position by position update from the early spring practices I attended.

Quarterback: Everyone’s favorite quarterback is back as QB #1. This may be the first time in the Brohm era we know who “the guy” is coming into a spring season. Following him is 6th year Austin Burton. Mike Alaimo entered the portal for all of 12 hours before taking his name out, there could still be a chance he could leave this summer, say he doesn’t get the #2 spot. Frosh QB Brady Allen is in town and has an arm. 2023 he should be QB1.

Running Back: King Doerue is back for his senior season and looks more explosive. Sampson James (IU Transfer that did not gain eligibility is back) he has two years to play, he rarely practiced early on, not sure why. Dylan Downing has been dealing with an injury. PWO Devin Mockobee is explosive in the open field. The real head turner is Iowa transfer. Tyrone Tracy (RS JR) was not used in the correct manner at Iowa, as they are not innovative at all. Well, at Purdue look for him to be all over, the backfield, slot, special teams. He will be a playmaker all season.

Wide Receiver: Broc Thompson is still recovering from double knee surgery after his performance in Music City Bowl. Sheffield is also out. Rice has been limited, Cannon the Auburn transfer has been solid and is a big big body. Sophomore Preston Terrell from Brownsburg is as sure handed as they come. Again though, Tyrone Tracy turns heads from the slot spot. I love Zion Steptoe and Colin Sullivan.

Tight End: We are spoiled. Payne Durham, Garrett Miller and Paul Piferi played a bunch last year and are back. Kyle Bilodeau the former 4 star is there for depth as well as RS FR Drew Biber who has filled out.

Offensive Line: Gus Hartwig, Eric Miller, Sione Finau are all penciled in starters. Mahamane Moussa has turned heads, as well as Marcus Mbow. Cam Craig should finally be a full time starter this year if healthy. He may be the best of the group when healthy.