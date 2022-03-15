VIDEO: Interview With Big Ten Network College Basketball Analyst, Rapheal Davis!

Fresh off his first Big Ten Tournament as an analyst for Big Ten Network, Rapheal Davis was kind enough to sit down for another interview! Rapheal started working for the Big Ten Network to start this season as an in-studio analyst and a color commentator on Big Ten men’s basketball games. The former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year joined another Boilermaker, Robbie Hummel, covering college basketball following their playing careers and other endeavors.

You can watch the full interview using the link below and scroll down for more information about Rapheal’s basketball camps across Indiana and his podcast “Boiler Up, with Rapheal Davis”.

During the interview, Rapheal and I talked about:

His experience at the Big Ten Tournament as a Big Ten Network analyst.

Why it is different from when he was playing at Purdue.

What we learned about several Big Ten teams this past week in Indianapolis.

Purdue’s run to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.

Takeaways from Championship Week in CBB.

Reacting to the NCAA Tournament bracket being released.

Purdue’s path to a Final Four and matchups in their bracket.

How Big Ten teams will do in March Madness

Making Final Four and National Championship picks

More!

Rapheal’s website: https://www.raphealdavisbasketball.com/

Rapheal’s social media: