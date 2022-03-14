Purdue 2022 NCAA Tournament Central

It is tournament time again. Purdue admittedly has a tough draw as the No. 3 seed in the East. The Boilers will open against Yale, then either get a hot Virginia Tech team that won its way into the NCAA Tournament by winning the ACC Tournament or Texas, with the infamous Chris Beard. Big, bad Kentucky looms for the Sweet 16, with defending champion Baylor sitting there as the No. 1 seed.

It has been 42 years since Purdue reached the Final Four. That has been the end goal for this team from day 1. With Purdue coming up just short in the Big Ten both in the regular season and postseason tournament the NCAAs offer a shot at redemption. Purdue has the talent to stay in this for a very long run. It will have to earn it though. We know that nothing is easy in March and heartbreak comes at any time.