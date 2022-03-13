Purdue Women’s Basketball Accepts WNIT Bid

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Purdue women’s basketball will be playing postseason basketball after the Big Ten Tournament. The program announced they have accepted a bid to play in the Women’s NIT starting this week, after failing to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The 2022 WNIT will be the Boilermaker’s 30th postseason appearance in school history. Purdue had clinched a postseason berth in 21 consecutive seasons, with 20 of them being the NCAA Tournament up until missing it in the 2014-15 season. They then started a new streak of three straight postseason tournaments before the program took a downturn in the 2018-19 season.

With Katie Gearlds at the helm in her first season, Purdue is back and looking to build off of an encouraging year. Given the history of this program and everything that comes with that, the NIT might not seem like a huge accomplishment to some fans. If you look back to where this team was last March, it is a huge step in the right direction. A 9 win increase overall and a 3 win increase during conference play has given the program new life under Gearlds.

This also means a lot to the girls on the team, several of them seniors who might not ever play basketball again after this year. Purdue will use this as a learning experience to go and look to use it in a potential NCAA Tournament run sometime in the future.

The WNIT released the teams that would be competing in this year’s tournament, but the times, dates and matchups have yet to be announced. Those details will be released tomorrow by 2:00 p.m. EST via WNIT.