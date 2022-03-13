 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship: Purdue vs. Iowa GameThread & How to Watch

Purdue goes for a hat trick vs. the OMHR.

By Travis Miller
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Alex Martin/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s have some fun today.

Purdue and Iowa are both solidly in the NCAA Tournament. There is no drama in that department, and it is unlikely that today’s game will affect either team’s seeding much. Iowa is probably a five and Purdue’s fate on that two/three line is also likely decided even before tipoff. The only thing at stake is a Big Ten Tournament championship trophy and if this crew guarantees at least a tournament title banner in the rafters of Mackey Arena.

Given that the NCAA Tournament crapshoot guarantees nothing, it would be very nice if this team can secure at least something in terms of hardware. It spent the entire season in the top 10 and even reached No. 1 for the first time in school history. It lost a regular season title by a half court heave, so a Big Ten Tournament Championship is a nice consolation prize and makes only the second 30 win season in school history very possible.

Also, both teams love offense and loathe defense, so let’s score some points.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Iowa Hawkeyes Record: 25-9, 12-8 Big Ten
From: Iowa City, IA
Game Location: Indianapolis, IN
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (17,923)
Odds: Purdue by 1.5
Date & Time: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 3:30pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: CBS
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 13
NET 14
Blog Representation: Black Heart Gold Pants
2020-21 Record 22-9, 14-6 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to Oregon 95-80 in NCAA Second Round
NCAA Tournament History: 27 appearances, last in 2021. 1956 NCAA Runner Up
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 94-77
Last Purdue win: 70-55 at Iowa on 12/22/2020
Last Iowa win: 68-65 at Michgian State on 2/26/2022
Coach: Fran McCaffery (240-161 in 12th year at Iowa. 491-338 overall)

