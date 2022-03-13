2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship: Purdue vs. Iowa GameThread & How to Watch

Let’s have some fun today.

Purdue and Iowa are both solidly in the NCAA Tournament. There is no drama in that department, and it is unlikely that today’s game will affect either team’s seeding much. Iowa is probably a five and Purdue’s fate on that two/three line is also likely decided even before tipoff. The only thing at stake is a Big Ten Tournament championship trophy and if this crew guarantees at least a tournament title banner in the rafters of Mackey Arena.

Given that the NCAA Tournament crapshoot guarantees nothing, it would be very nice if this team can secure at least something in terms of hardware. It spent the entire season in the top 10 and even reached No. 1 for the first time in school history. It lost a regular season title by a half court heave, so a Big Ten Tournament Championship is a nice consolation prize and makes only the second 30 win season in school history very possible.

Also, both teams love offense and loathe defense, so let’s score some points.