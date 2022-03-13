March Madness 2022: Selection Sunday starts at 6 p.m. ET on March 13

The Boys in the Black and Gold are playing with house money this Sunday. With being a lock to March Madness and teetering the 2 to 3 seed line, today, Purdue can make a statement by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes for a 3rd time this year.

While this game may have little implications in terms of seeding for our Boilermakers, we still do not know what region we will be in or who our first opponent will be.

BUT DON’T YOU FRET!

DraftKings Sportsbook will have all of your betting odds, and game lines ready to go right after the bracket is revealed. Currently, our Boilermakers are favored 8th in odds to win it all at +1600 - talk about VALUE!

Selection Sunday Live Stream & TV Channel

Date: March 13, 2022 - TODAY!

Time: 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+

But, before all that, the main attraction. Go over to DraftKings and HAMMER the Boilermakers -2.5 for the 3:30 tip.

Lets win a Big Ten Championship!