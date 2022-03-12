2022 Big Ten Tournament Michigan State vs. Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

After the Brandon Newman Game last night Purdue is already back in action, less than 24 hours later. That’s the nature of the Big Ten Tournament though. There is no rest (at least once you start playing). The Boilers were the only higher seed to survive the carnage yesterday and, on paper, it is in the driver’s seat to win it second Big Ten Tournament.

First up though, is Michigan State.

The Spartans have won a couple of close games to get there, beating Maryland and Wisconsin by hanging on in the final seconds. They are one of two teams in league play Purdue did not beat this season, but it was a very narrow three-point, last second loss in East Lansing just two weeks ago. At stake for Purdue is a possible two seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament. Last night’s win likely secured that the first two games will be right back here in Indianapolis, but now Purdue can get a slightly higher seed.