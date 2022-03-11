 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

Purdue finally takes the floor in Indy

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue finally takes the court tonight! It is only the 10th game of the event this year, but Purdue is the last of the 14 teams to play its first game. Nine teams have already gone home, and Purdue could end up playin in three of the last four games.

Such is the life of the double bye. This is the fourth time Purdue will open its tournament with a double bye against a team playing its third game in three days. It is a tremendous advantage, and no team that has had to play on Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament has made it to the Saturday session.

Purdue is also playing to secure at least a 3 seed in the NCAAs, with the door open to a 2 seed if it gets some help. A win also likely secures that Purdue will play in Indianapolis for the first and second rounds, so it is a big game.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Penn State Nittany Lions Record: 14-16, 7-13 Big Ten
From: State Callege, PA
Game Location: Indianapolis, IN
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (17,923)
Odds: Purdue by 8.5
Date & Time: Friday, March 11, 2022, 9pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 87
NET 87
Blog Representation: Black Shoe Diaries
2020-21 Record 11-14, 7-12 Big Ten
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 9 appearances, last in 2011. 1954 Final Four
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 42-13
Last Purdue win: 74-67 on 1/8/2022 at Penn State
Last Penn State win: 88-61 on 2/11/2020 at Purdue
Coach: Micah Shrewsberry (14-16 in first year at Penn State)

