2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Round (Wednesday)

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern 71, #13 Nebraska 69

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 60, #14 Minnesota 51

Second Round (Thursday)

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan (17-13, 11-9) vs. No. 9 Indiana (18-12, 9-11), 11:30 a.m., Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa (22-9, 12-8) vs. No. 12 Northwestern (15-15, 7-13) , 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State (20-11, 11-9) vs. No. 10 Maryland (15-16, 7-13), 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State (19-10, 12-8) vs. No. 11 Penn State (13-16, 7-13) , 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals (Friday)

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois (22-8, 15-5) vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 a.m., Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers (18-12, 12-8) vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue (25-6, 14-6) vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Semifinals (Saturday)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Final (Sunday)

Game 13: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m., CBS