2022 Big Ten Tournament: Day 2 Open Thread

Today the Big Ten Tournament gets under way in earnest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indy. In fact, we’ve already started as Michigan leads Indiana by a comfortable margin in game 1 of the day. Here is your full schedule:

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan (17-13, 11-9) vs. No. 9 Indiana (18-12, 9-11), 11:30 a.m., Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa (22-9, 12-8) vs. No. 12 Northwestern (15-15, 7-13) , 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State (20-11, 11-9) vs. No. 10 Maryland (15-16, 7-13), 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State (19-10, 12-8) vs. No. 11 Penn State (13-16, 7-13) , 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Purdue fans will be most interested in the second game of the night session, as we get thee winner tomorrow night. Officially, Purdue is the last team of the 14 to take the floor for the first time, and by then nine teams will already be on their way home.

Enjoy some great basketball!