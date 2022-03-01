2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Tuesday Sectional Scores

It’s tournament time again! The first Tuesday in March always marks the start of the Indiana high school basketball state tournament, and with it we track the path of incoming Purdue recruits. This year we have our eyes on three teams: Homestead with Fletcher Loyer, Westfield with Braden Smith, and Heritage Christian with Myles Colvin. There are also a couple of other prospects on the line that haven’t committed, but Purdue has showed some interest in. All three were in action tonight.
Here is how everything went down tonight across the state’s 64 sectionals:
CLASS 4A
Lake Central
Lake Central 49 Hammond Morton 45
Portage
Portage 70 Hobart 28
Plymouth
Michigan City 58 Mishawaka 55
South Bend Adams 57 South Bend Riley 47
Elkhart
Penn 67 Warsaw 56
Concord 49 Elkhart 47
DeKalb
Fort Wayne Snider 60 Fort Wayne North 59
Fort Wayne Northrop 83 East Noble 72
Huntington North
Homestead 56 Huntington North 43
Fort Wayne South 78 Columbia City 39
S6: Homestead gets the win over Huntington North 56-43.— Elijah Collins (@Elijah_Collins6) March 2, 2022
Fletcher Loyer led the Spartans with 26pts.
-
Next up, Southside vs Columbia City.#Sectionals #IHSAA pic.twitter.com/vaBQDvXfgN
Logansport
Lafayette Jeff 47 McCutcheon 36
Harrison (West Lafayette) 75 Marion 65
Noblesville
Noblesville 67 Zionsville 53
Westfield 62 Fishers 44
Big upset here, as Fishers was No. 2 in the state and 21-2 coming in.
Braden Smith had 28 points in the Westfield win pic.twitter.com/WLxZxOcJLL— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 2, 2022
Greenfield-Central
New Palestine 63 Muncie Central 57
North Central (Indianapolis)
Lawrence North 53 Indianapolis Attucks 40
Ben Davis
Southport 67 Pike 63
Ben Davis 73 Indianapolis Roncalli 40
Terre Haute North
Terre Haute North 64 Mooresville 52
Plainfield 77 Terre Haute South 70
Greenwood
Franklin 63 Shelbyville 39
Franklin Central 37 Greenwood 29
Martinsville
Bloomington North 48 Columbus East 37
Bloomington South 44 Martinsville 42
Seymour
Jeffersonville 61 Bedford North Lawrence 48
Floyd Central 61 Jennings County 54 2OT
Evansville North
Evansville Reitz 66 Evansville Central 40
Evansville North 57 Jasper 44
CLASS 3A
Hanover Central
Lighthouse CPA 59 Griffith 52
Kankakee Valley
Culver Academy 60 Kankakee Valley 46
Mishawaka Marian
South Bend Clay 59 Jimtown 56
John Glenn 46 South Bend Washington 35
Maconaquah
Benton Central 43 West Lafayette 30
Wawasee
Tippecanoe Valley 60 West Noble 55
Garrett
Leo 48 Angola 15
Norwell
Norwell 72 Heritage 54
Bellmont 54 Mississinewa 43
New Castle
Jay County 44 New Castle 33
Yorktown 45 Delta 36
Frankfort
Tri-West 52 Crawfordsville 46
Edgewood
Edgewood 65 South Vermillion 57
Lebanon
Brebeuf Jesuit 83 Indianapolis Shortridge 48
Indianapolis Chatard 64 Christel House Manual 62
Speedway
Beech Grove 73 Indianapolis Herron 31
Indianapolis Washington 65 Indian Creek 63
Connersville
Lawrenceburg 48 Rushville 35
Salem
North Harrison 55 Charlestown 41
Princeton
Pike Central 43 Princeton 37
Boonville
Gibson Southern 52 Heritage Hills 48
Evansville Bosse 86 Mount Vernon (Posey) 48
CLASS 2A
North Judson
Westville 63 Boone Grove 45
Westview
Central Noble 71 Churubusco 55
Bluffton
Whitko 49 South Adams 36
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 70 Manchester 39
Winamac
Lewis Cass 74 Rochester 40
Winamac 49 Delphi 34
Western Boone
Clinton Prairie 46 Western Boone 39
Fountain Central 51 Seeger 46 OT
Tipton
Madison-Grant 59 Blackford 43
Tipton 61 Taylor 48
Alexandria
Lapel 53 Alexandria 31
Hagerstown
Northeastern 49 Shenandoah 46 OT
Knightstown 55 Hagerstown 47
Park Tudor
Heritage Christian 69 Park Tudor 54
Covenant Christian 36 Indianapolis Scecina 31
Myles Colvin put on an absolute clinic tonight & lead his team to a huge blowout upset of heavily favored Park Tudor.— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) March 2, 2022
Myles is the son of my guy & former NFL/ Purdue standout Roosevelt Colvin. Probably the best high school player I’ve ever saw in person. pic.twitter.com/StFo0FCBkf
South Putnam
Parke Heritage 58 Cloverdale 33
South Ripley
North Decatur 57 Milan 50
Southwestern (Hanover)
Switzerland County 52 Austin 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 45 Henryville 37
Tell City
Paoli 42 Crawford County 36
North Knox
Eastern Greene 41 North Knox 33
Southridge
North Posey 38 Southridge 37
Forest Park 63 Tecumseh 39
CLASS 1A
Kouts
Kouts 59 Morgan Twp. 52
Triton
Argos 79 West Central 28
Fremont
Fremont 88 Hamilton 22
Tri-County
North White 74 Tri-County 52
Pioneer 42 Frontier 29
Southern Wells
Southwood 56 Northfield 50
Lakeland Christian 58 Smith Academy 47
Attica
Faith Christian 50 Attica 44
Lafayette Central Catholic 64 Clinton Central 38
Wes-Del
Liberty Christian 83 Tri-Central 64
Daleville 74 Anderson Prep Academy 25
Blue River
Blue River 61 Union City 54
Randolph Southern 87 Seton Catholic 71
White River Valley
Bloomfield 50 Shakamak 35
Bethesda Christian
Traders Point Christian 57 Indiana Deaf 39
Indianapolis Lutheran
Greenwood Christian 61 Providence Cristo Rey 41
Indianapolis Lutheran 60 Central Christian 38
Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Jac-Cen-Del 62 Rising Sun 48
Borden
Rock Creek Academy 72 New Washington 44
Christian Academy 61 Lanesville 28
Edinburgh
West Washington 53 Shawe Memorial 38
Edinburgh 57 Trinity Lutheran 38
Loogootee
North Daviess 71 Washington Catholic 19
Orleans 49 Loogootee 45 OT
Springs Valley
Cannelton 64 Vincennes Rivet 52
Springs Valley 67 Wood Memorial 36
