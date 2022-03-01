2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Tuesday Sectional Scores

It’s tournament time again! The first Tuesday in March always marks the start of the Indiana high school basketball state tournament, and with it we track the path of incoming Purdue recruits. This year we have our eyes on three teams: Homestead with Fletcher Loyer, Westfield with Braden Smith, and Heritage Christian with Myles Colvin. There are also a couple of other prospects on the line that haven’t committed, but Purdue has showed some interest in. All three were in action tonight.

Here is how everything went down tonight across the state’s 64 sectionals:

CLASS 4A

Lake Central

Lake Central 49 Hammond Morton 45

Portage

Portage 70 Hobart 28

Plymouth

Michigan City 58 Mishawaka 55

South Bend Adams 57 South Bend Riley 47

Elkhart

Penn 67 Warsaw 56

Concord 49 Elkhart 47

DeKalb

Fort Wayne Snider 60 Fort Wayne North 59

Fort Wayne Northrop 83 East Noble 72

Huntington North

Homestead 56 Huntington North 43

Fort Wayne South 78 Columbia City 39

S6: Homestead gets the win over Huntington North 56-43.



Fletcher Loyer led the Spartans with 26pts.

-

Next up, Southside vs Columbia City.#Sectionals #IHSAA pic.twitter.com/vaBQDvXfgN — Elijah Collins (@Elijah_Collins6) March 2, 2022

Logansport

Lafayette Jeff 47 McCutcheon 36

Harrison (West Lafayette) 75 Marion 65

Noblesville

Noblesville 67 Zionsville 53

Westfield 62 Fishers 44

Big upset here, as Fishers was No. 2 in the state and 21-2 coming in.

Braden Smith had 28 points in the Westfield win pic.twitter.com/WLxZxOcJLL — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 2, 2022

Greenfield-Central

New Palestine 63 Muncie Central 57

North Central (Indianapolis)

Lawrence North 53 Indianapolis Attucks 40

Ben Davis

Southport 67 Pike 63

Ben Davis 73 Indianapolis Roncalli 40

Terre Haute North

Terre Haute North 64 Mooresville 52

Plainfield 77 Terre Haute South 70

Greenwood

Franklin 63 Shelbyville 39

Franklin Central 37 Greenwood 29

Martinsville

Bloomington North 48 Columbus East 37

Bloomington South 44 Martinsville 42

Seymour

Jeffersonville 61 Bedford North Lawrence 48

Floyd Central 61 Jennings County 54 2OT

Evansville North

Evansville Reitz 66 Evansville Central 40

Evansville North 57 Jasper 44

CLASS 3A

Hanover Central

Lighthouse CPA 59 Griffith 52

Kankakee Valley

Culver Academy 60 Kankakee Valley 46

Mishawaka Marian

South Bend Clay 59 Jimtown 56

John Glenn 46 South Bend Washington 35

Maconaquah

Benton Central 43 West Lafayette 30

Wawasee

Tippecanoe Valley 60 West Noble 55

Garrett

Leo 48 Angola 15

Norwell

Norwell 72 Heritage 54

Bellmont 54 Mississinewa 43

New Castle

Jay County 44 New Castle 33

Yorktown 45 Delta 36

Frankfort

Tri-West 52 Crawfordsville 46

Edgewood

Edgewood 65 South Vermillion 57

Lebanon

Brebeuf Jesuit 83 Indianapolis Shortridge 48

Indianapolis Chatard 64 Christel House Manual 62

Speedway

Beech Grove 73 Indianapolis Herron 31

Indianapolis Washington 65 Indian Creek 63

Connersville

Lawrenceburg 48 Rushville 35

Salem

North Harrison 55 Charlestown 41

Princeton

Pike Central 43 Princeton 37

Boonville

Gibson Southern 52 Heritage Hills 48

Evansville Bosse 86 Mount Vernon (Posey) 48

CLASS 2A

North Judson

Westville 63 Boone Grove 45

Westview

Central Noble 71 Churubusco 55

Bluffton

Whitko 49 South Adams 36

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 70 Manchester 39

Winamac

Lewis Cass 74 Rochester 40

Winamac 49 Delphi 34

Western Boone

Clinton Prairie 46 Western Boone 39

Fountain Central 51 Seeger 46 OT

Tipton

Madison-Grant 59 Blackford 43

Tipton 61 Taylor 48

Alexandria

Lapel 53 Alexandria 31

Hagerstown

Northeastern 49 Shenandoah 46 OT

Knightstown 55 Hagerstown 47

Park Tudor

Heritage Christian 69 Park Tudor 54

Covenant Christian 36 Indianapolis Scecina 31

Myles Colvin put on an absolute clinic tonight & lead his team to a huge blowout upset of heavily favored Park Tudor.



Myles is the son of my guy & former NFL/ Purdue standout Roosevelt Colvin. Probably the best high school player I’ve ever saw in person. pic.twitter.com/StFo0FCBkf — Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) March 2, 2022

South Putnam

Parke Heritage 58 Cloverdale 33

South Ripley

North Decatur 57 Milan 50

Southwestern (Hanover)

Switzerland County 52 Austin 50

Southwestern (Hanover) 45 Henryville 37

Tell City

Paoli 42 Crawford County 36

North Knox

Eastern Greene 41 North Knox 33

Southridge

North Posey 38 Southridge 37

Forest Park 63 Tecumseh 39

CLASS 1A

Kouts

Kouts 59 Morgan Twp. 52

Triton

Argos 79 West Central 28

Fremont

Fremont 88 Hamilton 22

Tri-County

North White 74 Tri-County 52

Pioneer 42 Frontier 29

Southern Wells

Southwood 56 Northfield 50

Lakeland Christian 58 Smith Academy 47

Attica

Faith Christian 50 Attica 44

Lafayette Central Catholic 64 Clinton Central 38

Wes-Del

Liberty Christian 83 Tri-Central 64

Daleville 74 Anderson Prep Academy 25

Blue River

Blue River 61 Union City 54

Randolph Southern 87 Seton Catholic 71

White River Valley

Bloomfield 50 Shakamak 35

Bethesda Christian

Traders Point Christian 57 Indiana Deaf 39

Indianapolis Lutheran

Greenwood Christian 61 Providence Cristo Rey 41

Indianapolis Lutheran 60 Central Christian 38

Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Jac-Cen-Del 62 Rising Sun 48

Borden

Rock Creek Academy 72 New Washington 44

Christian Academy 61 Lanesville 28

Edinburgh

West Washington 53 Shawe Memorial 38

Edinburgh 57 Trinity Lutheran 38

Loogootee

North Daviess 71 Washington Catholic 19

Orleans 49 Loogootee 45 OT

Springs Valley

Cannelton 64 Vincennes Rivet 52

Springs Valley 67 Wood Memorial 36