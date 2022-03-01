 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue at Wisconsin: GameThread & How to Watch

By Travis Miller
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It all comes down to tonight.

The months of hype and buildup of Purdue as a top 5 team and true contender comes to a head tonight. The expectation was always a Big Ten Championship and a Final Four. anything less would feel like a failure. Well, tonight half of that could be eliminated. Purdue has a must-win in Madison against the Big Ten leaders. Win, and Purdue can clinch its 25th Big Ten championship at home on Saturday against Indiana (possibly banishing them to the NIT in the process). Lose, and Wisconsin clinches a share of the title and knocks Purdue to a probably third place (or worse) finish. It also knocks Purdue out of a top 2 seed in March.

No pressure.

This will not be easy. I have no idea how Purdue is favored tonight. It is going to take one of the best games of the year if not the best to beat the Badgers because they already walked into Mackey and won.

If Purdue really is as good as originally hyped it finds a way to win tonight.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Wisconsin Badgers Record: 23-5, 14-4 Big Ten
From: Madison, WI
Game Location: Madison, WI
Venue: Kohl Center (17,287)
Odds: Purdue by 2.5
Date & Time: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 9pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ESPN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 27
NET 21
Blog Representation: Bucky's 5th Quarter
2020-21 Record 18-13, 10-10 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to Baylor 76-63 in NCAA Second Round
NCAA Tournament History: 25 appearances, last in 2021. 1941 NCAA Champion
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 111-73
Last Purdue win: 73-69 at Purdue on 3/2/2021
Last Wisconsin win: 74-69 at Purdue on 1/3/2022
Coach: Greg Gard (142-75 in 7th season at Wisconsin)

