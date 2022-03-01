Purdue at Wisconsin: GameThread & How to Watch

It all comes down to tonight.

The months of hype and buildup of Purdue as a top 5 team and true contender comes to a head tonight. The expectation was always a Big Ten Championship and a Final Four. anything less would feel like a failure. Well, tonight half of that could be eliminated. Purdue has a must-win in Madison against the Big Ten leaders. Win, and Purdue can clinch its 25th Big Ten championship at home on Saturday against Indiana (possibly banishing them to the NIT in the process). Lose, and Wisconsin clinches a share of the title and knocks Purdue to a probably third place (or worse) finish. It also knocks Purdue out of a top 2 seed in March.

No pressure.

This will not be easy. I have no idea how Purdue is favored tonight. It is going to take one of the best games of the year if not the best to beat the Badgers because they already walked into Mackey and won.

If Purdue really is as good as originally hyped it finds a way to win tonight.