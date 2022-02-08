Illinois at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

First place is on the line tonight in West Lafayette. Illinois comes in sitting atop the league at 10-2. With a win they can walk out in firm control of the league race. They would take a two game lead over Purdue and the lower of tonight’s Wisconsin at Michigan State game. A Purdue victory throws the league standings into chaos, as the Boilermakers would then be tried with Illinois, plus Ohio State and the Michigan State-Wisconsin winner in the loss column. The Boilers would also then have the tiebreaker with a completed season sweep of Illinois and a win over Ohio State, plus games to go against Wisconsin and Michigan State.
This is the biggest game of the season to date. The win in Champaign was already huge. A win tonight puts Purdue back in control in the Big Ten with seven games to go. We can’t win or lose the league tonight, but a win makes winning it a lot damn easier.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Illinois Fighting Illini
|Record: 17-5, 10-2 Big Ten
|From:
|Champaign, IL
|Game Location:
|West Lafayette, IN
|Venue:
|Mackey Arena (14,804)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 6
|Date & Time:
|Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 9pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|ESPN
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|15
|NET
|13
|Blog Representation:
|The Champaign Room
|2020-21 Record
|24-7, 16-4 Big Ten
|Postseason Result:
|Lost to Loyola-Chicago 71-58 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
|NCAA Tournament History:
|31 appearances, last in 2021. 2005 NCAA Runner-up
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 103-90
|Last Purdue win:
|96-88 (2OT) at Illinois on 1/17/2022
|Last Illinois win:
|66-58 at Illinois on 1/2/2021
|Coach:
|Brad Underwood (88-61 in 5th season at Illinois, 197-88 overall)
