Illinois at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

First place is on the line tonight in West Lafayette. Illinois comes in sitting atop the league at 10-2. With a win they can walk out in firm control of the league race. They would take a two game lead over Purdue and the lower of tonight’s Wisconsin at Michigan State game. A Purdue victory throws the league standings into chaos, as the Boilermakers would then be tried with Illinois, plus Ohio State and the Michigan State-Wisconsin winner in the loss column. The Boilers would also then have the tiebreaker with a completed season sweep of Illinois and a win over Ohio State, plus games to go against Wisconsin and Michigan State.

This is the biggest game of the season to date. The win in Champaign was already huge. A win tonight puts Purdue back in control in the Big Ten with seven games to go. We can’t win or lose the league tonight, but a win makes winning it a lot damn easier.