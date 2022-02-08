 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Illinois at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

It’s a huge game in West Lafayette.

First place is on the line tonight in West Lafayette. Illinois comes in sitting atop the league at 10-2. With a win they can walk out in firm control of the league race. They would take a two game lead over Purdue and the lower of tonight’s Wisconsin at Michigan State game. A Purdue victory throws the league standings into chaos, as the Boilermakers would then be tried with Illinois, plus Ohio State and the Michigan State-Wisconsin winner in the loss column. The Boilers would also then have the tiebreaker with a completed season sweep of Illinois and a win over Ohio State, plus games to go against Wisconsin and Michigan State.

This is the biggest game of the season to date. The win in Champaign was already huge. A win tonight puts Purdue back in control in the Big Ten with seven games to go. We can’t win or lose the league tonight, but a win makes winning it a lot damn easier.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Illinois Fighting Illini Record: 17-5, 10-2 Big Ten
From: Champaign, IL
Game Location: West Lafayette, IN
Venue: Mackey Arena (14,804)
Odds: Purdue by 6
Date & Time: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 9pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ESPN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 15
NET 13
Blog Representation: The Champaign Room
2020-21 Record 24-7, 16-4 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to Loyola-Chicago 71-58 in NCAA Tournament Second Round
NCAA Tournament History: 31 appearances, last in 2021. 2005 NCAA Runner-up
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 103-90
Last Purdue win: 96-88 (2OT) at Illinois on 1/17/2022
Last Illinois win: 66-58 at Illinois on 1/2/2021
Coach: Brad Underwood (88-61 in 5th season at Illinois, 197-88 overall)

