 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Basketball Rankings February 7: Purdue Back at #3

New, 17 comments

UCLA dropping a pair moves Purdue up.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Purdue Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the beginning of a very busy week for Purdue basketball, one that could determine if a Big Ten title and No. 1 seed is in its future. Purdue gets a top 20 team and conference leader at home, a very tricky road test at Michigan, and another home game against a sometimes feisty Maryland squad, all within a six day span. The Boilers likely need to go at least 2-1 this week. A 3-0 mark would be very nice though, and something that would solidify Purdue’s standing among the nation’s elite teams.

Thanks toUCLA losing a pair of road games at the Arizona schools the Boilers have moved up one spot this week to No. 3.

  1. Auburn (48) 1,506
  2. Gonzaga (13) 1,477
  3. Purdue 1,329
  4. Arizona 1,300
  5. Kentucky 1,288
  6. Houston 1,205
  7. Duke 1,179
  8. Kansas 1,173
  9. Texas Tech 947
  10. Baylor 921
  11. Providence 899
  12. UCLA 881
  13. Illinois 818
  14. Wisconsin 706
  15. Villanova 634
  16. Ohio State 628
  17. Michigan State 536
  18. Marquette 522
  19. Tennessee 377
  20. Texas 294
  21. USC 278
  22. St. Mary’s 185
  23. Murray State 178
  24. Connecticut 118
  25. Xavier 91

Others receiving votes:

Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...