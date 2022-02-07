College Basketball Rankings February 7: Purdue Back at #3

It’s the beginning of a very busy week for Purdue basketball, one that could determine if a Big Ten title and No. 1 seed is in its future. Purdue gets a top 20 team and conference leader at home, a very tricky road test at Michigan, and another home game against a sometimes feisty Maryland squad, all within a six day span. The Boilers likely need to go at least 2-1 this week. A 3-0 mark would be very nice though, and something that would solidify Purdue’s standing among the nation’s elite teams.

Thanks toUCLA losing a pair of road games at the Arizona schools the Boilers have moved up one spot this week to No. 3.

Auburn (48) 1,506 Gonzaga (13) 1,477 Purdue 1,329 Arizona 1,300 Kentucky 1,288 Houston 1,205 Duke 1,179 Kansas 1,173 Texas Tech 947 Baylor 921 Providence 899 UCLA 881 Illinois 818 Wisconsin 706 Villanova 634 Ohio State 628 Michigan State 536 Marquette 522 Tennessee 377 Texas 294 USC 278 St. Mary’s 185 Murray State 178 Connecticut 118 Xavier 91

Others receiving votes:

Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2