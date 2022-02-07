Boilers in the Pros: Carsen Edwards is Filling it Up

It goes without really saying it, Carsen Edwards is a walking bucket.

We knew that the moment he stepped foot on campus in West Lafayette.

While he couldn’t find a role with the Celtics, the former Boiler star is filling it up for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Over his last 5 games, he is averaging 34 Points Per Game.

Over the course of his G League Season, he is averaging 24 points per game, 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Someone will decide he is a fit and will run with him, the question is who? Brad Stevens and the Celtics always chose bigger guards over him to play the two, and due to his size, he fizzled out for the Celtics.

But, if someone would allow him to be a ball handler, or be the two guard in a pace and space scheme, maybe we will see him fill it up for a NBA Team again.

In this era in the NBA, you would think he could fit in, size doesn’t dictate the league nearly as much as it did 25 years ago, teams like to get up and down, get shots up. Exactly what he is great at.

The Celtics was never going to be a fit. They drafted him already having Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford being drafted ahead of him. It was an uphill climb - but, at some point, he is going to make someone, very happy.

Enjoy some G League Highlights of Boogie.