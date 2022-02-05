Michigan at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

I’m back!
Today is the first time I have been in Mackey Arena to watch the men’s team in nearly two years. I was last here for a men’s game on February 27, 2020. That changes today as I finally feel good enough to come home.
It starts a very big week for Purdue as well. The Boilers play four games in nine days, three of them in the friendly confines of Mackey Arena. This is the stretch that will decide if Purdue still has a chance to win the Big Ten or not. We got the needed road win on Wednesday. Now, at worst, Purdue needs to go 3-1 in the next nine days. That will include a home game against the league leaders and the rare repeat opponent from five days earlier.
This is where championship teams are forged though. We’ve built a nice base. Now it is time to take another step forward.
Basketball GameDay Vitals
|Michigan Wolverines
|Record: 11-8, 5-4 Big Ten
|From:
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Game Location:
|West Lafayette, IN
|Venue:
|Mackey Arena (14,804)
|Odds:
|Purdue by 10
|Date & Time:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022, 2:30pm ET
|Streaming Radio
|TuneIn
|TV:
|FOX
|Live Stats:
|Purdue Sports
|KenPom
|41
|NET
|54
|Blog Representation:
|Maize N' Brew, UM Hoops, MGoBlog
|2020-21 Record
|23-5, 14-3 Big Ten (Alleged Big Ten Regular Season Champion)
|Postseason Result:
|Lost to UCLA 51-29 in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
|NCAA Tournament History:
|30 appearances, last in 2021. 1989 NCAA Champion.
|Series With Purdue:
|Purdue leads 89-74
|Last Purdue win:
|92-88 at Purdue on 1/25/2018
|Last Michigan win:
|70-53 at Purdue on 1/22/2021
|Coach:
|Juwan Howard (53-25 in third season at MIchigan)
