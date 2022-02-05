Michigan at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

I’m back!

Today is the first time I have been in Mackey Arena to watch the men’s team in nearly two years. I was last here for a men’s game on February 27, 2020. That changes today as I finally feel good enough to come home.

It starts a very big week for Purdue as well. The Boilers play four games in nine days, three of them in the friendly confines of Mackey Arena. This is the stretch that will decide if Purdue still has a chance to win the Big Ten or not. We got the needed road win on Wednesday. Now, at worst, Purdue needs to go 3-1 in the next nine days. That will include a home game against the league leaders and the rare repeat opponent from five days earlier.

This is where championship teams are forged though. We’ve built a nice base. Now it is time to take another step forward.