Hammer and Rails Podcast - The Gophers Saw Their Shadow

We are back at you a little later than usual this week but when the game is on a recording day and doesn’t end until we are normally done recording we have to improvise. But don’t fret my friends. We of course found a way to get back with you ASAP.

Casey and I take a deep dive look at the sweet road victory at the Barn. If you’re a longtime listener you know that we’ve been riding Eric Hunter Jr. pretty hard this year. We just feel that he wasn’t living up to expectations. Now, that has changed. For the last 5-6 games Hunter has turned it on and that culminated in probably the best game of his Purdue career last night.

We also discuss the played of the starting five and the shortening of the rotation. It happens around this time every year. Painter now seems to have his guys he’s confident in. How good are Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey? What about the improvement of Mason Gillis?

Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic hit his 200th three pointer as a Boilermaker last night. I quiz Casey on how many of the other 8 he can name. I’m curious how many you can get before listening and without cheating. It’s quite the list.

Finally, we look ahead to the team’s return to action against Michigan. Casey gives us the breakdown of a Michigan team that is struggling to find itself and live up to the lofty expectations many, including yours truly, put on them to start the season. Can Purdue grab another win to stay in the Big Ten race?

