 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Basketball Rankings February 28

New, 49 comments

How does this week’s poll shake out after Blood Saturday?

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was blood week for college basketball. Yes, Purdue lost as a top 5 team, but so did every other top 5 team. All told, the top 6 int he AP Poll all out on Saturday, and both Texas Tech and Villanova also lost last week to make it 8 of the 10 suffering at least one loss.

That makes it almost a reset this week. For Purdue, our hold on a 2 seed in March is slipping a little. A win in Madison and a win Saturday over Indiana likely locks that up (as well as a Big Ten title). We would then likely need some help and a deep B1G tournament run for a 1 seed, but it is possible.

The strangest thing is that everyone lost int he top 6, but Purdue is the only team that really suffered, dropping from fourth to a season low eighth.

  1. Gonzaga (46) 1,504
  2. Arizona 1,360
  3. Baylor (4) 1,342
  4. Duke (11) 1,306
  5. Auburn 1,268
  6. Kansas 1,224
  7. Kentucky 1,215
  8. Purdue 1,129
  9. Providence 1,021
  10. Wisconsin 865
  11. Villanova 861
  12. Texas Tech 850
  13. Tennessee 770
  14. Arkansas 759
  15. Houston 759
  16. USC 557
  17. UCLA 498
  18. Connecticut 480
  19. St. Mary’s 449
  20. Illinois 383
  21. Texas 364
  22. Murray State 333
  23. Ohio State 191
  24. Iowa 99
  25. Alabama 90

Others Receiving Votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Iowa State 4, Marquette 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

Next Up In Men's College Basketball

Loading comments...