College Basketball Rankings February 28

Last week was blood week for college basketball. Yes, Purdue lost as a top 5 team, but so did every other top 5 team. All told, the top 6 int he AP Poll all out on Saturday, and both Texas Tech and Villanova also lost last week to make it 8 of the 10 suffering at least one loss.

That makes it almost a reset this week. For Purdue, our hold on a 2 seed in March is slipping a little. A win in Madison and a win Saturday over Indiana likely locks that up (as well as a Big Ten title). We would then likely need some help and a deep B1G tournament run for a 1 seed, but it is possible.

The strangest thing is that everyone lost int he top 6, but Purdue is the only team that really suffered, dropping from fourth to a season low eighth.

Gonzaga (46) 1,504 Arizona 1,360 Baylor (4) 1,342 Duke (11) 1,306 Auburn 1,268 Kansas 1,224 Kentucky 1,215 Purdue 1,129 Providence 1,021 Wisconsin 865 Villanova 861 Texas Tech 850 Tennessee 770 Arkansas 759 Houston 759 USC 557 UCLA 498 Connecticut 480 St. Mary’s 449 Illinois 383 Texas 364 Murray State 333 Ohio State 191 Iowa 99 Alabama 90

Others Receiving Votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Iowa State 4, Marquette 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1