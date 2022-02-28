Purdue Basketball: Grades vs Sparty

Jaden Ivey - C - Jaden has continued to struggle from deep as of late. He is 7 of his last 32. Not ideal, his defense generally suffers when he struggles on offense as well.

Luckily, he is not a one trick pony and has gotten better at getting to the free throw line when he attacks the bucket.

Why the C you ask? Well, the 5 turnovers to 1 assist is not ideal for the person that has the ball more than anyone on the team, couple that with the lack of attention on defense and here we are.

Eric Hunter Jr - B - EHJ did his part, scoring right around his average at 9 and doing his best on the bigger guards from MSU. He did get his pocket picked a couple of times while bringing the ball up the court.

Sasha Stefanovic - D - A search party is still out looking for Sasha. He was 1 of 6 from the field and 0-3 from deep. Sasha was defended very well, but the fact remains, once he got the ball, he could not do much with it.

Sparty is the only team to ever go at Edey 1 on 1, leaving everyone on the perimeter covered, but you have to find a way to get open.

Mason Gillis - C - When Mason was allowed to play he was gritty and playing hard. But, he picked up fouls at inopportune times. It was a disappointing outing.

Zach Edey - B+ - A career outing for the big man, scoring 25 points. But the lack of rebounds and grabbing some rebounds was... not great. Edey will eat any team alive in the country when they go 1 on 1 with him. Tom Izzo may be the only coach in the nation that will.

Trevion Williams - B- - In 19 mins, Trevion had 11, 4 and 3. But, he also had 3 turnovers as well, leading to some easy baskets for sparty. Trevion also looked lost on defense at times, especially at times when we needed him most in some stretch runs.

Ethan Morton - D - He was close to having a - box score like It.

Isaiah Thompson - F - He literally accomplished nothing in 15 mins of play. Check the box score. I am not kidding.

Caleb Furst - C - Furst had to play more minutes than usual due to Gillis foul trouble. He played hard when he was in, just not all that effective while in. He will continue to grow, I am just not sure if Power Forward is where he will play long term for us.