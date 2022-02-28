Hammer and Rails Podcast - Whose Line is it Anyway Edition

Well that game was a bummer huh? Purdue found itself in a position to take complete control of the Big Ten race, and likely their shot at a 1 seed, but unfortunately they couldn’t close the deal. But, what does this mean? Does this change how we feel about this team?

During this episode I take a bit of a pessimistic tone and Casey tries to buck me up. It’s a really fascinating conversation that focuses less on the statistics from the game against Michigan State (though we certainly get into that) and more on the implications of what this game means for the Purdue team.

We also take on the discourse around this team that you’ll see basically anywhere you go on the internet. Is Purdue’s fanbase more fragile than others? If so, is it justified given the recent history of Purdue basketball? There are even folks calling for Painter to be fired and I just want to go on the record and say that that is an insane argument.

With 7 of the top 10 teams losing on the same day Purdue again missed another chance to control the narrative and become the toast of college basketball this season. Casey and I discuss if narratives matter more than the actual losses. In other words, do losses at specific times and in specific games mean more than the overall record?

Finally, we look ahead to Wisconsin and yet another game that scares the hell out of us. Not sure what Purdue is going to do with the Davis/Davison duo. Tough game ahead against Wisconsin this week.

