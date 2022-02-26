Purdue at Michigan State: GameThread & How to Watch

It is a very big day for Purdue basketball. A win in East Lansing coupled with a Wisconsin loss at Rutgers will put the Boilers on the cusp of a record 25th Big Ten championship, which has been the first goal of this team all along.

Of course, it is rarely easy to win in East Lansing. Purdue struggled there last season, but a furious comeback capped by a game-winning basket from Trevion Williams changed the direction of the 2020-21 season. Purdue entered that game at 7-5 and probably out of the tournament. It left with a ton of momentum and went on quite a run.

This year Purdue is on a run, and if it sustains it that Big Ten championship can be achieved. At worst, a win today sets up a near winner-take-all game in Madison Tuesday night.

But that is today. Now it is time to take care of business against the Spartans.