Purdue at Michigan State: GameThread & How to Watch

Time for the stretch run.

By Travis Miller
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It is a very big day for Purdue basketball. A win in East Lansing coupled with a Wisconsin loss at Rutgers will put the Boilers on the cusp of a record 25th Big Ten championship, which has been the first goal of this team all along.

Of course, it is rarely easy to win in East Lansing. Purdue struggled there last season, but a furious comeback capped by a game-winning basket from Trevion Williams changed the direction of the 2020-21 season. Purdue entered that game at 7-5 and probably out of the tournament. It left with a ton of momentum and went on quite a run.

This year Purdue is on a run, and if it sustains it that Big Ten championship can be achieved. At worst, a win today sets up a near winner-take-all game in Madison Tuesday night.

But that is today. Now it is time to take care of business against the Spartans.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Michigan St. Spartans Record: 18-9, 9-7 Big Ten
From: East Lansing, MI
Game Location: East Lansing, MI
Venue: Breslin Center (14,759)
Odds: Purdue by 3.5
Date & Time: Saturday, February 26, 2022, Noon ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: ESPN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 29
NET 36
Blog Representation: The Only Colors
2020-21 Record 15-13, 9-11 Big Ten
Postseason Result: Lost to UCLA 86-80 (OT) in NCAA First Four
NCAA Tournament History: 34 appearances, last in 2021. 1979 and 2001 NCAA Champions
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 72-55
Last Purdue win: 75-65 at Purdue on 2/16/2021
Last Michigan State win: 77-59 at Michigan State on 1/8/2019
Coach: Tom Izzo (661-263 in 27th season at Michigan State)

