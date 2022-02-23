Purdue Basketball: Myles Colvin Already Taking Souls

Myles Colvin, one of our studs of the 2023 class is already taking souls on the basketball court.

I know there’s a kid at Purdue rt now that’s pretty good but keep that seat warm @boilerball… @sportscenter @mylesjcolvin TALK TO ME SON!!! #boilerup #sportscentertop10 pic.twitter.com/QsdMFyTdZY — Rosevelt Colvin (@rcolvin3) February 23, 2022

I mean, that poor kid attempting to take a charge was just... babptized.

Myles, is a part of the 2023 class for Coach Matt Painter, he and local product (though went to prep school), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn may be the best back court Coach Painter has ever recruited to Purdue.

Both are top 100 commits and steal opposing player’s souls on the court.

Roosevelt is a huge fan of his son, as a he should be, and publishes highlights regularly. Click the follow in Roosevelt if you have not yet done so.

I wish these two were coming in with the 2022 class, but I guess we can all wait.

Keep putting people on a poster, Myles!