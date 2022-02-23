 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue Basketball: Myles Colvin Already Taking Souls

I mean.. MY GOD

By kholderf
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Colvin, one of our studs of the 2023 class is already taking souls on the basketball court.

I mean, that poor kid attempting to take a charge was just... babptized.

Myles, is a part of the 2023 class for Coach Matt Painter, he and local product (though went to prep school), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn may be the best back court Coach Painter has ever recruited to Purdue.

Both are top 100 commits and steal opposing player’s souls on the court.

Roosevelt is a huge fan of his son, as a he should be, and publishes highlights regularly. Click the follow in Roosevelt if you have not yet done so.

I wish these two were coming in with the 2022 class, but I guess we can all wait.

Keep putting people on a poster, Myles!

