2022 Indiana High School Basketball State Tournament: Pairings Released

Last season we saw all three of Purdue’s incoming freshmen win a second consecutive state championship, which is especially impressive considering that the 2020 tournament was cancelled after the sectional round. Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Brian Waddell all led their teams to state titles, but this year will be different. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer both compete in Class 4A, so only one would be able to win. The only other Purdue commit playing in Indiana is Kyle Colvin in Class 2A, where his team is a pretty big underdog just to get out of the sectional.

It will still be an exciting tournament though. Here are the pairings with some notes for where the Division I recruits are playing:

CLASS 4A

1. LAKE CENTRAL [BRACKET]

Lake Central [9-13] vs. Hammond Morton [10-11]

Hammond Central [14-6] vs. Highland [6-14]

Gary West [7-11] vs. Munster [17-4]

East Chicago Central [7-11] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Former Purdue target and North Carolina commit Jalen Washington plays here for Gary West.

2. PORTAGE [BRACKET]

Hobart [6-13] vs. Portage [14-7]

Valparaiso [18-4] vs. Merrillville [8-13]

Chesterton [22-0] vs. Lowell [0-20]

Crown Point [15-5] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Chesterton is one of only two remaining undefeated teams and is currently No. 1 in class 4A as a result, but rival Valparaiso only lost to them by 3 in overtime this past week.

3. PLYMOUTH [BRACKET]

Mishawaka [12-8] vs. Michigan City [13-8]

South Bend Adams [9-12] vs. South Bend Riley [11-11]

LaPorte [11-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Plymouth [6-15] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

4. ELKHART [BRACKET]

Warsaw [14-7] vs. Penn [18-2]

Concord [10-9] vs. Elkhart [6-15]

Northridge [11-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Goshen [13-7] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

5. DEKALB [BRACKET]

Fort Wayne Snider [14-7] vs. Fort Wayne North [10-9]

East Noble [9-12] vs. Fort Wayne Northrop [12-9]

DeKalb [9-11] vs. Winner Game 1

Carroll (Fort Wayne) [1-19] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

6. HUNTINGTON NORTH [BRACKET]

Huntington North [14-7] vs. Homestead [18-5]

Fort Wayne South [11-9] vs. Columbia City [16-5]

New Haven [10-11] vs. Winner Game 1

Fort Wayne Wayne [2-17] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Here is Fletcher Loyer’s sectional. homestead is not as strong as last year, where they entered the tournament undefeated but lost to Brian Waddell and Carmel in the regional. They are still likely favored here.

7. LOGANSPORT [BRACKET]

Lafayette Jeff [18-4] vs. McCutcheon [6-13]

Marion [7-12] vs. Harrison (West Lafayette) [15-6]

Logansport [3-17] vs. Winner Game 1

Kokomo [13-7] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga is a very promising 2024 prospect that is drawing Purdue interest. he is a 6’10” shot blocking and dunking machine that had the first known triple-double in Kokomo history two weeks ago at Richmond.

8. NOBLESVILLE [BRACKET]

Zionsville [14-6] vs. Noblesville [12-9]

Westfield [17-6] vs. Fishers [20-2]

Carmel [16-5] vs. Winner Game 1

Hamilton Southeastern [9-12] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Here is where Braden Smith is, and it is always one of the toughest sectionals in the state. Carmel has won four of the last 10 Class 4A state titles and is ranked No. 2 . Fishers is currently ranked No. 3 Zionsville has a high major prospect for 2023 that Purdue is looking at with Logan Imes. Westfield is the largest high school in the state that has never won a boys basketball sectional title, so Braden Smith can make history. Zionsville has beaten Carmel and Westfield, but lost to Noblesville (when Imes was out with an injury) and Fishers. Carmel has lost to Westfield, but also beat Fishers. Fishers has beaten Westfield. This one is going to be a banger.

9. GREENFIELD-CENTRAL [BRACKET]

Muncie Central [4-16] vs. New Palestine [16-6]

Pendleton Heights [7-14] vs. Mount Vernon (Fortville) [18-2]

Greenfield-Central [14-7] vs. Anderson [18-4]

Richmond [9-14] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

10. NORTH CENTRAL (INDIANAPOLIS) [BRACKET]

Lawrence North [14-6] vs. Indianapolis Attucks [13-9]

North Central (Indianapolis) [16-6] vs. Indianapolis Cathedral [18-6]

Lawrence Central [6-14] vs. Indianapolis Tech [17-5]

Warren Central [14-7] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

11. BEN DAVIS [BRACKET]

Southport [11-11] vs. Pike [14-7]

Indianapolis Roncalli [7-13] vs. Ben Davis [17-6]

Perry Meridian [7-13] vs. Winner Game 1

Decatur Central [12-9] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

12. TERRE HAUTE NORTH [BRACKET]

Terre Haute North [20-3] vs. Mooresville [12-7]

Plainfield [12-9] vs. Terre Haute South [4-18]

Brownsburg [14-8] vs. Winner Game 1

Avon [6-15] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

13. GREENWOOD [BRACKET]

Shelbyville [5-15] vs. Franklin [7-14]

Greenwood [8-12] vs. Franklin Central [8-12]

Whiteland [14-8] vs. Winner Game 1

Center Grove [10-10] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

14. MARTINSVILLE [BRACKET]

Columbus East [7-13] vs. Bloomington North [17-3]

Bloomington South [15-7] vs. Martinsville [7-15]

Columbus North [15-7] vs. Winner Game 1

East Central [14-6] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

15. SEYMOUR [BRACKET]

Jeffersonville [6-10] vs. Bedford North Lawrence [10-10]

Floyd Central [16-4] vs. Jennings County [14-6]

Seymour [13-6] vs. Winner Game 1

New Albany [11-10] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

16. EVANSVILLE NORTH [BRACKET]

Evansville Reitz [10-9] vs. Evansville Central [7-14]

Jasper [17-4] vs. Evansville North [11-10]

Evansville Harrison [10-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Castle [14-7] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

CLASS 3A

17. HANOVER CENTRAL [BRACKET]

Lighthouse CPA [4-11] vs. Griffith [3-15]

Calumet [11-9] vs. River Forest [7-11]

Hanover Central [9-11] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

18. KANKAKEE VALLEY [BRACKET]

Culver Academy [14-6] vs. Kankakee Valley [15-5]

New Prairie [5-16] vs. Knox [6-13]

Wheeler [2-18] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

19. MISHAWAKA MARIAN [BRACKET]

South Bend Clay [6-15] vs. Jimtown [7-14]

South Bend Washington [14-8] vs. John Glenn [20-1]

Mishawaka Marian [18-3] vs. Winner Game 1

South Bend St. Joseph [11-9] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

This is a good sectional, as Mishawaka Marian (former home of Jaden Ivey) is ranked No. 2 and John Glenn is No. 3.

20. MACONAQUAH [BRACKET]

Benton Central [12-9] vs. West Lafayette [4-17]

Twin Lakes [14-7] vs. Maconaquah [15-5]

Peru [16-1] vs. Western [13-7]

Northwestern [9-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Purdue football commit Mariere Omonode is playing here for West Lafayette.

21. WAWASEE [BRACKET]

Tippecanoe Valley [13-7] vs. West Noble [12-8]

Wawasee [7-14] vs. Lakeland [5-15]

NorthWood [21-2] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

NorthWood is the state’s No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A.

22. GARRETT [BRACKET]

Leo [16-3] vs. Angola [6-14]

Woodlan [14-8] vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger [11-9]

Fort Wayne Concordia [11-10] vs. Garrett [5-16]

Fort Wayne Luers [4-16] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

23. NORWELL [BRACKET]

Heritage [4-16] vs. Norwell [19-3]

Bellmont [11-9] vs. Mississinewa [8-12]

Eastern (Greentown) [8-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Oak Hill [16-4] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

24. NEW CASTLE [BRACKET]

New Castle [15-4] vs. Jay County [18-3]

Yorktown [7-13] vs. Delta [11-11]

Hamilton Heights [10-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Muncie Burris [7-12] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

25. FRANKFORT [BRACKET]

Crawfordsville [16-5] vs. Tri-West [11-9]

Danville [16-4] vs. Greencastle [6-15]

Frankfort [8-11] vs. Monrovia [6-14]

North Montgomery [2-18] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

26. EDGEWOOD [BRACKET]

Edgewood [10-12] vs. South Vermillion [11-11]

West Vigo [13-10] vs. Northview [14-8]

Owen Valley [8-10] vs. Brown County [2-17]

Brownstown Central [19-3] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

27. LEBANON [BRACKET]

Indianapolis Shortridge [3-17] vs. Brebeuf Jesuit [14-7]

Christel House Manual [10-9] vs. Indianapolis Chatard [13-7]

Lebanon [16-7] vs. Winner Game 1

Guerin Catholic [13-9] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

28. SPEEDWAY [BRACKET]

Beech Grove [13-6] vs. Indianapolis Herron [9-11]

Indian Creek [4-15] vs. Indianapolis Washington [15-8]

Indianapolis Ritter [10-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Speedway [6-13] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

29. CONNERSVILLE [BRACKET]

Rushville [5-15] vs. Lawrenceburg [16-6]

Greensburg [19-4] vs. Connersville [17-6]

Franklin County [16-4] vs. Batesville [9-12]

South Dearborn [13-7] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

30. SALEM [BRACKET]

North Harrison [15-3] vs. Charlestown [8-13]

Salem [4-15] vs. Silver Creek [10-11]

Madison [6-15] vs. Scottsburg [12-8]

Corydon Central [14-7] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Silver Creek is the two-time defending state champion, but they are now without Trey Kaufman-Renn.

31. PRINCETON [BRACKET]

Princeton [3-18] vs. Pike Central [9-11]

Washington [12-9] vs. Sullivan [20-1]

Vincennes Lincoln [0-20] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

32. BOONVILLE [BRACKET]

Gibson Southern [10-9] vs. Heritage Hills [12-9]

Evansville Bosse [12-8] vs. Mount Vernon (Posey) [10-11]

Evansville Memorial [11-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Boonville [7-13] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

CLASS 2A

33. WHITING [BRACKET]

Andrean [7-13] vs. Illiana Christian [19-2]

Lake Station [17-3] vs. Bowman Academy [1-13]

Hammond Noll [9-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Whiting [0-16] vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

34. NORTH JUDSON [BRACKET]

Westville [13-8] vs. Boone Grove [14-7]

North Judson [16-5] vs. South Bend Career [8-14]

South Central (Union Mills) [3-17] vs. LaVille [3-15]

Hebron [11-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

35. WESTVIEW [BRACKET]

Churubusco [3-17] vs. Central Noble [21-2]

Fairfield [14-6] vs. Bremen [11-9]

Eastside [21-1] vs. Westview [7-13]

Prairie Heights [11-8] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Incoming Purdue kicker Julio Macias plays for Central Noble, as Wisconsin basketball signee Connor Essegian, a 6’4” guard. They are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.

36. BLUFFTON [BRACKET]

South Adams [5-15] vs. Whitko [8-12]

Manchester [8-12] vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk [16-4]

Wabash [13-7] vs. Adams Central [12-7]

Fort Wayne Canterbury [7-13] vs. Bluffton [3-18]

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Blackhawk won the Class A title in 2019, moving them up to Class 2A, where they also won the title in 2021. They are still pretty good and ranked fourth even without Caleb Furst.

37. WINAMAC [BRACKET]

Rochester [9-11] vs. Lewis Cass [10-9]

Delphi [3-17] vs. Winamac [8-11]

North Newton [9-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Rensselaer Central [8-12] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

38. WESTERN BOONE [BRACKET}

Western Boone [7-12] vs. Clinton Prairie [17-4]

Fountain Central [11-12] vs. Seeger [6-12]

Rossville [11-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Carroll (Flora) [18-1] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

39. TIPTON [BRACKET]

Madison-Grant [12-8] vs. Blackford [7-12]

Tipton [14-6] vs. Taylor [10-9]

Eastbrook [9-11] vs. Winner Game 1

Sheridan [4-17] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

40. ALEXANDRIA [BRACKET]

Alexandria [6-14] vs. Lapel [11-10]

Frankton [11-9] vs. Wapahani [17-4]

Monroe Central [20-0] vs. Elwood [1-19]

Winchester [13-7] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monroe Central is the only other undefeated team in the state and is the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A. 2

41. HAGERSTOWN [BRACKET]

Shenandoah [12-9] vs. Northeastern [16-4]

Knightstown [6-13] vs. Hagerstown [6-15]

Union County [6-14] vs. Eastern Hancock [15-5]

Cambridge City Lincoln [6-12] vs. Centerville [0-19]

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

42. PARK TUDOR [BRACKET]

Park Tudor [14-5] vs. Heritage Christian [9-11]

Indianapolis Scecina [11-9] vs. Covenant Christian [10-11]

Irvington Prep Academy [3-12] vs. Winner Game 1

University [13-8] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Here is Myles Colvin’s sectional, but Heritage Christian has struggled much of the season. Park Tudor is the favorite, but only beat Heritage Christian by 3 in the season, so with Colvin Heritage Christian has a chance.

43. SOUTH PUTNAM [BRACKET]

Cloverdale [11-11] vs. Parke Heritage [13-9]

Riverton Parke [6-14] vs. Southmont [16-4]

Cascade [8-13] vs. North Putnam [17-3]

South Putnam [4-17] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

44. SOUTH RIPLEY [BRACKET]

Milan [1-17] vs. North Decatur [10-10]

South Decatur [11-10] vs. South Ripley [12-9]

Triton Central [11-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

45. SOUTHWESTERN (HANOVER) [BRACKET]

Switzerland County [8-13] vs. Austin [4-14]

Southwestern (Hanover) [14-7] vs. Henryville [8-13]

Providence [14-6] vs. Winner Game 1

Clarksville [6-14] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

46. TELL CITY [BRACKET]

Paoli [12-8] vs. Crawford County [3-18]

Eastern (Pekin) [16-4] vs. Perry Central [11-9]

Tell City [2-19] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

47. NORTH KNOX [BRACKET]

North Knox [13-8] vs. Eastern Greene [6-14]

Mitchell [6-14] vs. South Knox [12-8]

Linton-Stockton [19-3] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

48. SOUTHRIDGE [BRACKET]

Southridge [12-10] vs. North Posey [13-6]

Forest Park [9-10] vs. Tecumseh [6-14]

South Spencer [16-3] vs. Winner Game 1

Evansville Mater Dei [8-12] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

CLASS 1A

49. KOUTS [BRACKET]

Kouts [12-9] vs. Morgan Twp. [15-4]

Hammond Science & Tech [2-14] vs. Gary 21st Century [16-4]

Washington Twp. [3-14] vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) [6-13]

Marquette Catholic [11-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Gary 21st Century is a strong charter school and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.

50. TRITON [BRACKET]

West Central [3-16] vs. Argos [13-5]

Trinity Greenlawn [14-6] vs. Triton [14-6]

Oregon-Davis [3-16] vs. Culver [6-13]

LaCrosse [9-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

51. FREMONT [BRACKET]

Hamilton [0-20] vs. Fremont [12-8]

Elkhart Christian [12-8] vs. Lakewood Park [4-17]

Bethany Christian [11-11] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

52. TRI-COUNTY [BRACKET]

Tri-County [4-13] vs. North White [17-3]

Frontier [5-15] vs. Pioneer [6-15]

Caston [14-6] vs. Winner Game 1

South Newton [8-12] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

53. SOUTHERN WELLS [BRACKET]

Northfield [4-16] vs. Southwood [10-10]

Smith Academy [5-15] vs. Lakeland Christian [13-8]

North Miami [7-12] vs. Winner Game 1

Southern Wells [4-15] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

54. ATTICA [BRACKET]

Faith Christian [10-9] vs. Attica [0-19]

Clinton Central [7-13] vs. Lafayette Central Catholic [12-9]

North Vermillion [8-14] vs. Winner Game 1

Covington [16-5] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

55. WES-DEL [BRACKET]

Liberty Christian [13-9] vs. Tri-Central [11-8]

Daleville [11-8] vs. Anderson Prep Academy [1-19]

Wes-Del [9-10] vs. Winner Game 1

Cowan [2-15] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

56. BLUE RIVER [BRACKET]

Blue River [12-9] vs. Union City [6-14]

Randolph Southern [9-11] vs. Seton Catholic [15-8]

Union (Modoc) [2-15] vs. Winner Game 1

Tri [9-8] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

57. WHITE RIVER VALLEY [BRACKET]

Bloomfield [17-4] vs. Shakamak [12-9]

White River Valley [4-15] vs. Clay City [8-12]

Bloomington Lighthouse [14-8] vs. North Central (Farmersburg) [12-8]

Eminence [0-17] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

58. BETHESDA CHRISTIAN [BRACKET]

Traders Point Christian [11-11] vs. Indiana Deaf [8-12]

Indianapolis Metropolitan [9-11] vs. Indianapolis Riverside [5-8]

Indianapolis International [5-13] vs. Indiana Math & Science [13-8]

Bethesda Christian [14-5] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

59. INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN [BRACKET]

Providence Cristo Rey [0-19] vs. Greenwood Christian [15-9]

Central Christian [14-8] vs. Indianapolis Lutheran [14-5]

Victory College Prep [1-19] vs. Winner Game 1

Indianapolis Tindley [15-7] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

60. SOUTHWESTERN (SHELBYVILLE) [BRACKET]

Rising Sun [7-13] vs. Jac-Cen-Del [15-5]

Hauser [8-13] vs. Morristown [3-16]

Southwestern (Shelbyville) [9-11] vs. Oldenburg Academy [5-13]

Waldron [11-9] vs. Winner Game 1

Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

61. BORDEN [BRACKET]

Rock Creek Academy [11-8] vs. New Washington [6-15]

Christian Academy [9-12] vs. Lanesville [6-16]

Borden [14-6] vs. Winner Game 1

South Central (Elizabeth) [7-14] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

62. EDINBURGH [BRACKET]

Shawe Memorial [8-10] vs. West Washington [8-12]

Trinity Lutheran [9-14] vs. Edinburgh [18-3]

Medora [4-18] vs. Winner Game 1

Crothersville [3-18] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

63. LOOGOOTEE [BRACKET]

North Daviess [19-3] vs. Washington Catholic [0-17]

Orleans [16-6] vs. Loogootee [17-5]

Shoals [8-12] vs. Winner Game 1

Barr-Reeve [15-7] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Barr-Reeve is the defending 1A champion, but, as always, has their holy war with Loogootee, as theirs is the best small school rivalry in the state.

64. SPRINGS VALLEY [BRACKET]

Vincennes Rivet [2-12] vs. Cannelton [4-18]

Springs Valley [17-3] vs. Wood Memorial [3-17]

Northeast Dubois [7-13] vs. Winner Game 1

Evansville Day [7-13] vs. Winner Game 2

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4