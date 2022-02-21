College Basketball Rankings February 21: Purdue Moves Up to 4

Last week was a relatively quiet week in the top 25. Yes, two top 5 teams went down, but not in tremendous upsets. For Purdue, the Boilers mostly took care of business and solidified their position in the top 5. Kentucky’s loss was the biggest bonus, as Purdue moved to No. 4 this week, but just barely. Kansas only sits two votes behind Purdue, and with only one game this week Purdue could easily slip next week.

Gonzaga (61) 1,525 Arizona 1,461 Auburn 1,313 Purdue 1,299 Kansas 1,297 Kentucky 1,248 Duke 1,146 Villanova 1,071 Texas Tech 1,066 Baylor 984 Providence 910 UCLA 802 Wisconsin 735 Houston 734 Illinois 666 USC 586 Tennessee 580 Arkansas 502 Murray State 371 Texas 349 Connecticut 340 Ohio State 320 St. Mary’s 148 Alabama 63 Iowa 59

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1