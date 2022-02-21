 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Basketball Rankings February 21: Purdue Moves Up to 4

New, 50 comments

Not much chaos last week.

By Travis Miller
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was a relatively quiet week in the top 25. Yes, two top 5 teams went down, but not in tremendous upsets. For Purdue, the Boilers mostly took care of business and solidified their position in the top 5. Kentucky’s loss was the biggest bonus, as Purdue moved to No. 4 this week, but just barely. Kansas only sits two votes behind Purdue, and with only one game this week Purdue could easily slip next week.

  1. Gonzaga (61) 1,525
  2. Arizona 1,461
  3. Auburn 1,313
  4. Purdue 1,299
  5. Kansas 1,297
  6. Kentucky 1,248
  7. Duke 1,146
  8. Villanova 1,071
  9. Texas Tech 1,066
  10. Baylor 984
  11. Providence 910
  12. UCLA 802
  13. Wisconsin 735
  14. Houston 734
  15. Illinois 666
  16. USC 586
  17. Tennessee 580
  18. Arkansas 502
  19. Murray State 371
  20. Texas 349
  21. Connecticut 340
  22. Ohio State 320
  23. St. Mary’s 148
  24. Alabama 63
  25. Iowa 59

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...