Former Boilermaker Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement From NFL

Late Sunday night, former Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Ricardo Allen announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post.

Allen played with the Cincinnati Bengals this season, where they lost in the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams. He was the only Bengals player to have prior Super Bowl experience ahead of this season’s big game.

After a stellar career in West Lafayette, Allen was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent 7 seasons in the NFL, 6 with the Falcons and 1 with the Bengals. His career totals include 355 tackles, 11 interceptions and 26 passes defended in 91 career games.

While at Purdue, Allen played from 2010-2013 under Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell and was one of the best defensive players in that decade. In 50 career games, he finished with 250 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, and 4 interceptions returned for touchdowns as well.

Ricardo has several off-the-field projects and activities he participates in. Most specifically, the many charity efforts that earned him the Atlanta Falcons 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee.

Congratulations to the legendary Boilermaker, Ricardo Allen, on a tremendous NFL career, and good luck to him and his family in this next chapter. Boiler Up!