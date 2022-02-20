Rutgers at Purdue GameThread & How to Watch

If Purdue does not win the Big Ten, Rutgers will be a large reason why. The main reason Purdue does not have a one game lead in the loss column right now is the dramatic last second heave from Ron Harper Jr. back in December, giving the Scarlet Knights their first ever win over a No. 1 ranked team and handing Purdue a loss in its first game ever as a No. 1 team. Fast forward two months and Purdue is facing a resurgent Rutgers team that is officially racking up a body count. They have now beaten four consecutive ranked teams in four straight games. Our Boilers are standing on the track as a fifth.

This is a dangerous gam for Purdue. It is the final one before a much needed six days off and one Purdue needs to get before going on a tough two game road trip. Rutgers has also won four straight against Purdue, as Steve Pikiell has our number.

Find a way to get it done, boys.