 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Purdue at Minnesota: GameThread & How to Watch

New, 3 comments

The place of fear.

By Travis Miller
NCAA BASKETBALL: NOV 27 Nebraska-Omaha at Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here we go again.

It’s Purdue basketball headed to Minneapolis in early February as a highly ranked team. Yes, it has been 12 years, but the memory is fresh and will be for a while. It doesn’t help that Robbie Hummel (again), Elijah Sindelar, Rondale Moore, and even Drew Brees’ career (look it up, Antoine Winfield Jr. of Minnesota was involved in the critical fumble that caused the Saints to fall apart in his final game) have been undone by Minnesota.

It’s always Minnesota.

On paper, this is one of Purdue’s easier games. Minnesota has played better than expected, but this is year one under a new coach and the wins are not quite there yet. This is still the Big Ten on the road, meaning nothing is easy. After Michigan State won last night it is important to get a road win in order to keep pace before coming back home.

It’s the home stretch.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Minnesota Golden Gophers Record: 11-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Minnesota Golden Gophers Record: 11-7, 2-7 Big Ten
From: Minneapolis, MN
Game Location: Minneapolis, MN
Venue: Williams Arena (14,625)
Odds: Purdue by 10.5
Date & Time: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 7pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 91
NET 86
Blog Representation: The Daily Gopher
2020-21 Record 14-15, 6-14 Big Ten
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 14 appearances, last in 2019. 1997 Final Four
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 106-86
Last Purdue win: 81-62 at Purdue on 1/30/2021
Last Minnesota win: 71-68 at Minnesota on 2/11/2021
Coach: Ben Johnson (11-7 in First Season)

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...