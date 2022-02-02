Purdue at Minnesota: GameThread & How to Watch

Here we go again.

It’s Purdue basketball headed to Minneapolis in early February as a highly ranked team. Yes, it has been 12 years, but the memory is fresh and will be for a while. It doesn’t help that Robbie Hummel (again), Elijah Sindelar, Rondale Moore, and even Drew Brees’ career (look it up, Antoine Winfield Jr. of Minnesota was involved in the critical fumble that caused the Saints to fall apart in his final game) have been undone by Minnesota.

It’s always Minnesota.

On paper, this is one of Purdue’s easier games. Minnesota has played better than expected, but this is year one under a new coach and the wins are not quite there yet. This is still the Big Ten on the road, meaning nothing is easy. After Michigan State won last night it is important to get a road win in order to keep pace before coming back home.

It’s the home stretch.