Hammer and Rails Podcast - Victory at Northwestern and Fearing Rutgers

The Hammer and Rails podcast is back to discuss the victory over Northwestern. Things still aren’t quite right in West Lafayette but Casey and I hope that after not having a day off in 23 days Purdue can get their legs back soon.

The Big Ten standings currently see Purdue on top thanks to a route of Illinois by Rutgers. Exactly what we all thought would happen before the season started. I think it’s time we all just admit that Rutgers is in fact good. In fact, they are a huge threat to Purdue trying to get a one seed and win the conference. With Rutgers coming into town on Sunday we look back at the last time these two teams played and what went wrong, and right, for Purdue. Remember it took a last second half court shot for Rutgers to walk away with a victory.

Throughout the podcast we discuss many things including Kang the Conquerer, iPads, Carsen Edwards vs. Jaden Ivey, why if you want Purdue to do well in March you absolutely do care where they finish in the conference standings, and my wife’s birthday.

