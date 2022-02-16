Purdue at Northwestern: GameThread & How to Watch

Purdue has had a little more time off since Sunday, but it still needs more. The brutal stretch of four games in nine days is over, but we’re only two days separated from the last one, so don’t be surprised if there is still some lingering fatigue. Only after tonight does some relief come, with three days off for Rutgers, followed by six for Michigan State.

This one is going to take some grit. Northwestern is 12-11, but they have played a lot of good teams close. In fact, Purdue double-digit win in Mackey Arena a few weeks ago is their only double digit defeat. That includes games against the likes of Providence, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio State.

As always, you sometimes just have to find a way to win in the Big Ten. The on paper matchups say Purdue has an edge because it won by 20 points without Jaden Ivey the last time it faced the Wildcats, but games are not played on paper.