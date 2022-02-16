 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue at Northwestern: GameThread & How to Watch

Time for the stretch run.

By Travis Miller
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue has had a little more time off since Sunday, but it still needs more. The brutal stretch of four games in nine days is over, but we’re only two days separated from the last one, so don’t be surprised if there is still some lingering fatigue. Only after tonight does some relief come, with three days off for Rutgers, followed by six for Michigan State.

This one is going to take some grit. Northwestern is 12-11, but they have played a lot of good teams close. In fact, Purdue double-digit win in Mackey Arena a few weeks ago is their only double digit defeat. That includes games against the likes of Providence, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio State.

As always, you sometimes just have to find a way to win in the Big Ten. The on paper matchups say Purdue has an edge because it won by 20 points without Jaden Ivey the last time it faced the Wildcats, but games are not played on paper.

Basketball GameDay Vitals

Northwestern Wildcats Record: 12-11, 5-9 Big Ten
From: Evanston, IL
Game Location: Evanston, IL
Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039)
Odds: Purdue by 5.5
Date & Time: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 9pm ET
Streaming Radio TuneIn
TV: BTN
Live Stats: Purdue Sports
KenPom 60
NET 65
Blog Representation: InsideNU
2020-21 Record 9-15, 6-13 Big Ten
Postseason Result: None
NCAA Tournament History: 1 appearance, last in 2017. Reached Second Round
Series With Purdue: Purdue leads 133-47
Last Purdue win: 80-60 at Purdue on 1/23/2022
Last Northwestern win: 74-65 at Purdue on 3/9/2014
Coach: Chris Collins (129-144 in 9th Season at Northwestern)

