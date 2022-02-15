Purdue Softball: Women Go Undefeated This Weekend

The Purdue Softball Team now has one weekend under their belt.

This past weekend, our Boilers traveled to Conway South Carolina to play in 5 games. Playing East Carolina twice, Coastal Carolina twice and one game against Georgetown.

In game 1 against East Carolina, Purdue came out firing on all cylinders, winning 9-3, in a game that was never truly close.

In that game, the ladies tied a program record, blasting 4 home runs. Including Homers from Kiara Dillon, Alex Echazarreta and Rylee Platusic.

Purdue was up 7 to 0 before East Carolina got on the board late in the game.

Later on February 11th, the ladies played Coastal Carolina.

After the first inning, Purdue was down 1 to 0. But thanks to a productive third inning, the Boilers reclaimed the lead, going up 3 to one. In the final, Purdue ended up winning 7 to 5. In the bottom of the 7th, Coastal scored 2 runs and left the bases loaded, giving Purdue the win.

In game 3, Saturday Afternoon, Purdue ran it back against East Carolina, winning 9 to 6.

In this game, Purdue was lead by their underclassmen. In particular, Kiara Dillon lead the way, scoring 3 of the 9 Purdue runs. The local speedy product was 1 of 2 at the plate, as well as drawing a walk on the game as well.

In game 4, Purdue played Coastal one more time, winning 9 to 4, but tallying 14 hits!

Jade Moy and Rachel Becker lead the charge with 4 combined RBIS. The Boilers jumped out to a quick 2 to 0 run, before CC climbed back and tied it a 2-2 in the 2nd. Purdue rallied though, scoring 3 runs in the next two inning to take control, where they never looked back.

In the 6th inning alone, they tallied the final 4 runs in what turned into a dominating performance.

Bright and early Sunday morning, the ladies took on the Georgetown Hoyas before heading back to West Lafayette.

Another victory was not imminent early on. The bats struggled early on and the Hoyas took a 1 to 0 lead. But, shortly after, the Purdue bats came alive. scoring 6 unanswered before Georgetown scored another run.

Platusic and Dillon stayed hot, leading the way on the base path. Sophomore Kiersen George drove in the runs in a game that got away from Georgetown rather quickly.

Overall, it was a very productive weekend for the Boilermaker Softball Team.

The bats were hot and pitching was very good.

This coming week will be a challenge as Purdue head to Athens, where No. 12 Georgia will host the Red and Black Showcase. The Boilermakers will play five games from Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20 and will face opponents Delaware, Boston University and Georgia.

Great job this weekend!