College Basketball Rankings February 14: Purdue Drops To 5

It was a wild week for Purdue. The Boilers got a double digit win over a top 15 team, arguably its best victory of the season, on Tuesday. Two days alter they had their worst defeat not only of the season, but the past few years in a 24 point blowout at the hands of Michigan. Then you had mere survival yesterday against Maryland. As a result, Purdue drops two places in this week’s AP Poll, a fair penalty for such a bad game on the road and a near death experience at home against a bad team.

Gonzaga (56) 1,496 Auburn (4) 1,413 Arizona 1,370 Kentucky 1,350 Purdue 1,163 Kansas 1,151 Baylor 1,148 Providence 1,093 Duke 1,073 Villanova 911 Texas Tech 858 Illinois 778 UCLA 711 Houston 700 Wisconsin 631 Tennessee 595 USC 554 Ohio State 503 Michigan State 485 Texas 410 Murray State 290 Wyoming 190 Arkansas 158 Connecticut 112 Alabama 80

Others receiving votes:

Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

