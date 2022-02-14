 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Basketball Rankings February 14: Purdue Drops To 5

Not too bad of a penalty for a long week.

By Travis Miller

Maryland v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It was a wild week for Purdue. The Boilers got a double digit win over a top 15 team, arguably its best victory of the season, on Tuesday. Two days alter they had their worst defeat not only of the season, but the past few years in a 24 point blowout at the hands of Michigan. Then you had mere survival yesterday against Maryland. As a result, Purdue drops two places in this week’s AP Poll, a fair penalty for such a bad game on the road and a near death experience at home against a bad team.

  1. Gonzaga (56) 1,496
  2. Auburn (4) 1,413
  3. Arizona 1,370
  4. Kentucky 1,350
  5. Purdue 1,163
  6. Kansas 1,151
  7. Baylor 1,148
  8. Providence 1,093
  9. Duke 1,073
  10. Villanova 911
  11. Texas Tech 858
  12. Illinois 778
  13. UCLA 711
  14. Houston 700
  15. Wisconsin 631
  16. Tennessee 595
  17. USC 554
  18. Ohio State 503
  19. Michigan State 485
  20. Texas 410
  21. Murray State 290
  22. Wyoming 190
  23. Arkansas 158
  24. Connecticut 112
  25. Alabama 80

Others receiving votes:

Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

