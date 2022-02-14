Hammer and Rails Podcast - Therapy Edition

Well, Casey and I are back after what turned out to be a tough pair of games for our beloved Boilermakers. Purdue may have wound up 1-1 but they are still number one in our hearts.

In this episode there’s a lot less discussion of stats and particular players and more discussion of what in the world is going on with this team. It’s been quite disappointing to say the least given the high expectations we all have for this squad. Yet, when you look at the record they still sit at a healthy 22-4. So what was the issue? Was it fatigue? Was it mental lapses?

Casey and I also discuss in depth what the heck happened at the end of the Maryland game because my goodness that was confusing. Who is to blame and how do we avoid it happening again.

Finally, to wrap up this episode of the podcast we take a look ahead to Northwestern and discuss watching a game in Evanston. Neither of us have been post-renovations so take our opinions with a grain of salt.

Also, somehow Encanto and Moana get brought up. I don’t know, recording a podcast can often lead to diversions. All fun though. Let’s go!