Brycen Hopkins Wins Super Bowl Ring

Purdue football was guaranteed a Super Bowl winner with Markus Bailey and Ricardo Allen both being on the Bengals and Brycen Hopkins playing on the Rams. Bailey finished the night with a tackle and I didn’t see Allen on the field, but it has to hurt for him to come so close yet again and lose it late.

Hopkins, however, is a Super Bowl champion.

Brycen even played a big role in getting this one. After having just a single nine yard reception in his career coming in he caught four passes for 47 yards, second most on the team. He was only targeted four times, and two of those catches gained 15 yards on the Rams’ game-winning drive.

Hopkins is the first Purdue player to win a ring since Ja’Whaun Bentley in Super Bowl LII with the Patriots. It is the 16th time in the last 22 years a Purdue player has won a ring.