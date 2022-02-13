Maryland at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

On paper this is Purdue’s “easiest” remaining game. Michigan State and Wisconsin on the road will be tough. Northwestern cannot be discounted because the road is always tough in the Big Ten. Indiana is a rivalry game and Rutgers is currently one of the hottest teams in the country.

Maryland, however, is in the midst of a lost season. They have a losing record and are outside of the top 100 in the NET and KenPom. That means this is likely the last chance for Purdue to have a “bad” loss.

Purdue also needs a get right game after Thursday, which was one of the worst games in some time for the program. Purdue got run out of the gym by a team that struggled yesterday against Ohio State and struggled earlier in the week against Penn State. It is time for the offense to get back on track and for the defense to come around.